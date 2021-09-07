Trending sports headlines in Oshkosh

(OSHKOSH, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Oshkosh area.

Women’s Golf Ninth through First Round at Titan Fall Classic OSHKOSH, Wis. – The UW-Superior women's golf team opened the UW-Oshkosh Titan Fall Classic is ninth overall though the first round, shooting 101-over-par 393 Saturday. Senior Ally Busick (Osceola, Wis./Osceola) leads the Yellowjackets individually in a tie for 12th place following a 13-over 86 at the 5,925-yard, par-73 Oshkosh Country Club. Read more

High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West pulls stunner, West De Pere beats buzzer (WFRV) – Conference play began in full force Friday night with teams in Green Bay and the Fox Cities. After last week’s washout, Friday’s games dealt with some spotty showers, but no suspended contests as Week 3 produced some surprising results. Here’s a look at the night’s results:. Fond du... Read more

Women’s Golf Finishes Ninth at UW-Oshkosh OSHKOSH, Wis. – The UW-Superior women's golf team shot 95-over 387 in the final round to finish the UW-Oshkosh Titan Fall Classic ninth overall at Oshkosh Country Club on Sunday. The Yellowjackets posted a two-day total of 780 on the 5,925-yard, par 73 course with freshman Bryce Burris (East Grand... Read more

