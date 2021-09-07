Trending sports headlines in Oshkosh
(OSHKOSH, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Oshkosh area.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Oshkosh sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Women’s Golf Ninth through First Round at Titan Fall Classic
OSHKOSH, Wis. – The UW-Superior women's golf team opened the UW-Oshkosh Titan Fall Classic is ninth overall though the first round, shooting 101-over-par 393 Saturday. Senior Ally Busick (Osceola, Wis./Osceola) leads the Yellowjackets individually in a tie for 12th place following a 13-over 86 at the 5,925-yard, par-73 Oshkosh Country Club. Read more
High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West pulls stunner, West De Pere beats buzzer
(WFRV) – Conference play began in full force Friday night with teams in Green Bay and the Fox Cities. After last week’s washout, Friday’s games dealt with some spotty showers, but no suspended contests as Week 3 produced some surprising results. Here’s a look at the night’s results:. Fond du... Read more
Women’s Golf Finishes Ninth at UW-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. – The UW-Superior women's golf team shot 95-over 387 in the final round to finish the UW-Oshkosh Titan Fall Classic ninth overall at Oshkosh Country Club on Sunday. The Yellowjackets posted a two-day total of 780 on the 5,925-yard, par 73 course with freshman Bryce Burris (East Grand... Read more
UWL Places Second at UW-Oshkosh Classic; Four Finish in Top-13
Oshkosh, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse golf team opened its 2021-22 season with a second-place finish at the UW-Oshkosh Titan Classic Sunday afternoon at the Oshkosh Country Club. The Eagles finished with a two-day total of 688 (339-349) while UW-Oshkosh captured the team title with a total of 674 (333-341). Read more
Comments / 0