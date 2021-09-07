Trending local sports in Conway

(CONWAY, AR) Conway sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bears Slip Past Little Rock Saturday CONWAY, Ark. – Three Little Rock players posted double-digit kills but Missouri State slipped past the Trojans in three close sets Saturday in Conway. Set scores were 25-21, 25-18 and 25-20. Little Rock (3-3) was led byLaura Jansen's 13 kills while Nicole Medlin posted 10 kills and an impressive .412 hitting percentage, the second time this season she has hit over .400. Laure Jansen added 11 kills. Read more

Gents Fall 1-0 To Rhodes College On Sunday Conway, Ark. - The Centenary men's soccer team fell 1-0 to the Rhodes College Lynx on Sunday in its final match of the 2021 Hendrix Invitational at Warrior Soccer Field. The Gents (0-0-1) finished the weekend tournament, hosted by Hendrix College, with a tie and a loss after earning a hard-fought double-overtime draw versus the Warriors in their season opener on Friday night. Rhodes (2-0) defeated UT Dallas 3-1 on Friday. Read more

Trojans Fall to Memphis Friday CONWAY, Ark. – Little Rock stumbled Friday, unable to overcome early deficits as the Trojans fell to Memphis in straight sets at the Central Arkansas Invitational in Conway. Laura Jansen led all players with 10 kills but hit .000 in the match while Laure Jansen led Little Rock (3-2) with 13 digs. Set scores were 27-25, 25-12 and 25-17. Little Rock committed 31 unforced errors and hit just .041 as a team in the loss. Memphis (5-0) hit .211 and out-blocked Little Rock, 10-5. Read more

