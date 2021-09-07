Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Yuba City

(YUBA CITY, CA) Life in Yuba City has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

TOP VIEWED

Sutter supervisors pass resolution stating opposition to vaccine mandates The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution stating their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a special meeting on Thursday in Yuba City. Those in attendance, most there in support of the resolution, cheered and applauded when the five supervisors voted to approve the resolution. Some stood and gave the supervisors a standing ovation. The vote came after more than one hour of public comments. Prior to comments from people attending the meeting, the clerk of the board read submitted comments from the public. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Destination California: Exploring the Sutter Buttes YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the best lessons are learned outside the classroom and in the great outdoors. FOX40’s Melanie Townsend took us to a unique mountain range near Yuba City that most people don’t even know exists!. It’s not exactly the Rockies or the Sierra Nevada, but... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

LATEST NEWS