Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Yuba City

Sutter supervisors pass resolution stating opposition to vaccine mandates
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution stating their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a special meeting on Thursday in Yuba City. Those in attendance, most there in support of the resolution, cheered and applauded when the five supervisors voted to approve the resolution. Some stood and gave the supervisors a standing ovation. The vote came after more than one hour of public comments. Prior to comments from people attending the meeting, the clerk of the board read submitted comments from the public. Read more
Thank You!! at least someone has our backs. why don't we hear the numbers that have already had covid, that are going to the hospital? I am curious
If you don’t care enough about yourself to get one, Then just remember.. You reap what you sew!
Destination California: Exploring the Sutter Buttes
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the best lessons are learned outside the classroom and in the great outdoors. FOX40’s Melanie Townsend took us to a unique mountain range near Yuba City that most people don’t even know exists!. It’s not exactly the Rockies or the Sierra Nevada, but... Read more
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
Sutter County Family With Brother In ICU Tells Community ‘COVID Is Real’
SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A surge in Yuba and Sutter County covid cases has now left the Rideout Regional Medical Center at 142% capacity in its ICU. There are 25 COVID patients in the ICU. One of them is 42-year-old Sunny Pegany, a father of two. He has been on a ventilator for five weeks. His brothers Jay and Dhar Pegany spoke to CBS13 outside the hospital. They have not been able to see him in his hospital room. “Obviously, we do a lot of praying,” Dhar Pegany said. “Lots of prayers,” Jay Pegany said. “We’re dealing with this day by day, and it’s... Read more
nobody is arguing that it isnt real. how many times are we going to see these guilt trips? at this point, I would just rather move to a new community that can treat patients, not one firing nurses.
Duh!!!! It’s been real since day one! The drugs in this area have obviously wiped some brain cells of the map! Wow!!
