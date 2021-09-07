Eau Claire sports digest: Top stories today

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Eau Claire sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Buckshot Run raises cash for Particular Olympics Wisconsin EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (WEAU) – An Eau Claire Labor Day weekend custom is again. After going digital in 2020, the annual Buckshot Run returned to Carson Park on Saturday. The occasion raises cash for Particular Olympics Wisconsin. Miranda Roberts of Particular Olympics Wisconsin mentioned it was nice to have everybody...

Prep roundup (9/2): Regis football stays unbeaten with shutout of Osseo-Fairchild Regis football remains undefeated after opening up Cloverbelt play in style. The Ramblers put up 246 yards on the ground, led by 45 each from Zander Rockow and Gus Theisen, in a 42-0 win against Osseo-Fairchild Thursday night in Osseo. The Regis defense held the Thunder to 101 total yards of offense.

DeZiel to lead UW-Eau Claire Women's Gymnastics EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Blugolds.com) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletics Director Dan Schumacher has announced the hiring of Jessie DeZiel as the new head women's gymnastics coach. "We are excited to have Jessie join the Blugold family," said Schumacher. "Over the course of her career as a student-athlete, National Team...

