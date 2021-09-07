Eau Claire sports digest: Top stories today
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Eau Claire sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Eau Claire sports. For more stories from the Eau Claire area, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Buckshot Run raises cash for Particular Olympics Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (WEAU) – An Eau Claire Labor Day weekend custom is again. After going digital in 2020, the annual Buckshot Run returned to Carson Park on Saturday. The occasion raises cash for Particular Olympics Wisconsin. Miranda Roberts of Particular Olympics Wisconsin mentioned it was nice to have everybody... Read more
Prep roundup (9/2): Regis football stays unbeaten with shutout of Osseo-Fairchild
Regis football remains undefeated after opening up Cloverbelt play in style. The Ramblers put up 246 yards on the ground, led by 45 each from Zander Rockow and Gus Theisen, in a 42-0 win against Osseo-Fairchild Thursday night in Osseo. The Regis defense held the Thunder to 101 total yards of offense. Read more
DeZiel to lead UW-Eau Claire Women’s Gymnastics
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Blugolds.com) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletics Director Dan Schumacher has announced the hiring of Jessie DeZiel as the new head women’s gymnastics coach. “We are excited to have Jessie join the Blugold family,” said Schumacher. “Over the course of her career as a student-athlete, National Team... Read more
SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 2nd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week three of the prep football season begins with Eau Claire Regis looking to stay unbeaten at Osseo-Fairchild. While Neillsville/Granton and Elk Mound play a thriller. Girls volleyball action from Eau Claire Memorial and North. Plus, we hear from the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team after their first win and the Blugolds introduce their new Gymnastics head coach Jessie DeZiel. Read more
Comments / 0