Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Pocatello

Defense Leads No. 8 North Dakota at Idaho State, 35-14 POCATELLO, Idaho – Offense and defense; you cannot have one without the other, and the No. 8 ranked University of North Dakota (1-0) capitalized offensively with 20 points off of turnovers to defeat the Idaho State Bengals (0-1) at Holt Arena, 35-14. Otis Weah closed the afternoon with 114 yards on 22 attempts and three touchdowns to set a new single-game career-high in touchdowns. Quarterback Tommy Schuster finished 14-for-18 (77.8%) in the pocket, throwing for 183 yards. Adam Zavalney led the Fighting Hawks receivers with two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Read more

Missed opportunities doom Idaho State in season-opening loss to North Dakota POCATELLO – All Raiden Hunter needed to do was bounce outside. Take one hop to the left and he would have glided into the end zone untouched. One hop to the left and Idaho State would have tied North Dakota. One hop to the left and perhaps Idaho State’s season-opener wouldn’t have been so sour. Read more

No. 8 UND shakes Idaho State troubles in season-opening 35-14 win POCATELLO, Idaho -- UND cornerback Evan Holm wasn't available to play in 2019 and was back in Grand Forks, suffering through the broadcast of Idaho State's thumping of the Fighting Hawks. "Watching it was just really painful, and I know it's personal for me and everyone else," Holm said. "We... Read more

