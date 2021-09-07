Trending sports headlines in Newnan

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEWNAN, GA) Newnan sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Newnan sports. For more stories from the Newnan area, click here.

Newnan / times-herald.com

Newnan gets region win against McEachern

The Newnan Lady Cougars volleyball team took the first step towards reclaiming the Region 2-7A regular-season crown. On Tuesday, they defeated the McEachern Lady Indians in straight sets to start at the top of the standings. Kaitlyn Pope got the match started with a smooth dig with her back to... Read more

Newnan / times-herald.com

Upgraded Pickett Field opens up

Pickett Field, which has been a baseball field in Newnan for generations, has been upgraded for the modern age and has been opened for the public to enjoy. The field was upgraded using SPLOST 2019 funds and has been transformed into something that Hasco Craver, assistant city manager, said will be a “wonderful asset to the community.” Read more

Newnan / times-herald.com

Let’s go to The HOP: Newnan pickleball facility opens

An estimated 250 pickleball enthusiasts and supporters attended the grand opening celebration of Newnan’s new 15-court facility dedicated to the sport. The event featured a short opening ceremony before players and observers headed off to mix it up with each other as they christened the courts, collectively known as the House of Pickleball – “The HOP,” for short. Read more

Coweta County / times-herald.com

East Coweta earns region sweep on senior night

Rainouts and missed games can lead to interesting softball schedules. After Tropical Storm Ida played havoc on Tuesday’s scheduled games — a triple-header was scheduled at East Coweta on Thursday night that included four teams. East Coweta played Pebblebrook and Campbell, and there was a game sandwiched in between Pebblebrook... Read more

