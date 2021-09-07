Trending sports headlines in Newnan

(NEWNAN, GA) Newnan sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Newnan gets region win against McEachern The Newnan Lady Cougars volleyball team took the first step towards reclaiming the Region 2-7A regular-season crown. On Tuesday, they defeated the McEachern Lady Indians in straight sets to start at the top of the standings. Kaitlyn Pope got the match started with a smooth dig with her back to... Read more

Upgraded Pickett Field opens up Pickett Field, which has been a baseball field in Newnan for generations, has been upgraded for the modern age and has been opened for the public to enjoy. The field was upgraded using SPLOST 2019 funds and has been transformed into something that Hasco Craver, assistant city manager, said will be a “wonderful asset to the community.” Read more

Let’s go to The HOP: Newnan pickleball facility opens An estimated 250 pickleball enthusiasts and supporters attended the grand opening celebration of Newnan’s new 15-court facility dedicated to the sport. The event featured a short opening ceremony before players and observers headed off to mix it up with each other as they christened the courts, collectively known as the House of Pickleball – “The HOP,” for short. Read more

