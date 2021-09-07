Sports wrap: Victoria

(VICTORIA, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Victoria area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Victoria sports. For more stories from the Victoria area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Green guides Warriors past Trojans Dion Green took it upon himself to deliver in Victoria West’s home opener against Beeville. After the Warriors (1-1) dropped their season opener to Lockhart last week, Green wanted to make sure he did everything possible to ensure his team notched its first win of the season Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament canceled VICTORIA, Texas—For the second straight year, the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament has been canceled. This was a news release sent out by the tournament’s organizers Friday. ”. It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the postponement of the 2021 Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament.... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Victoria Events, Sn 3 Ep. 6 - Gymagic, Art League, and Brother Gary Moses Victoria Events, Sn 3 Ep. 6 - Gymagic, Art League, and Brother Gary Moses Victoria Gymagic sent our friend Nicki Redding by to fill us in on their Olympic Trampoline Exhibition, Saturday, Sep 11th at 6pm. Join Coach and Olympian Dmtri Polarousch as he presents 2020 Tokyo Trampoline Olympians Showcase. Alexi Shostak and Nicole Ahsinger will be at Victoria Gymagic for an exhibition. There will be a meet and greet, along with autographs after the Olympians are done with their showcase. Downtown Victoria Art Walk is this Friday, Sep 10th at 4pm. Danielle Williams with Victoria Main Street Program and Claire Santellana with Victoria Art League give us the details of this amazing event. They have additional information available at www.vtxartwalk.com We are joined by the man himself, Brother Gary Moses. While he needs no introduction we get him to share a little bit about how he became "Brother" Gary. He also lets us know how to get coffee, donuts, burgers and great Veteran company every Wednesday morning and evening at VFW Post 4146. Sponsored in part by Schroeder Hall and Traci Green Mortgage Professional, Wallick & Volk IGTV: www.instagram.com/meet.victoria/ FB: www.facebook.com/MeetVictoriawithCalebShaw Instagram: @shawrealty @calebishaw @meet.victoria @calebshaw_realtor @iamthesteveo @myschroederhall @victoria_gymagic_inc @victoriamainstreet @victoriaartleague #TeamShaw #Victoriatx #MeetVictoria #MeetVictoriawithCalebShaw #VictoriaEvents #Victoria #victoriatexas #local #travelchannel #localbusiness #calebshaw #volunteer #shawrealty #homesforheroes #txrealestatebroker #cityofvictoria #downtownvictoria #artwalk #gymagic #olympicexhibition #BrotherGaryMoses #VictoriaArtWalk #VictoriaArtLeague Read more

TRENDING NOW