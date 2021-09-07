Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Cheyenne

(CHEYENNE, WY) Life in Cheyenne has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Covid, Nurses and Hospital capacity CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Whether you believe in COVID-19 or not, the numbers in Wyoming continue to rise. As a result, the people who care for us are burning out, are in higher demand and are less available across the country. Making for a scary scenario as we head into flu season. Read more

LCSD #1 reports 657 students and employees have been quarantined due to COVID exposure CHEYENNE, Wyo. – On Thursday afternoon, the Laramie County School District #1 reported 657 students and employees within its schools have been quarantined as a result of being exposed to COVID-19. This data released by the district also reveals that the district has 111 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the schools. 94 of those cases are reported to be from the student population and 17 are from the LCSD #1 staff. Read more

Poll: What Would You Like To See Built At the Hitching Post Site? All of the details have not yet been made public, but reportedly someone has purchased the old Hitching Post Inn site and plans to demolish the ruins of the landmark hotel and then locate some new businesses there. The Hitching Post was a Cheyenne landmark for many years. At one... Read more

