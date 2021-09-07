The lineup: Sports news in Poughkeepsie

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Poughkeepsie area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Cross Country Teams Complete Season Opener POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Marist men's and women's cross country teams hosted the Marist Season Opener for the first time since 2019 on Saturday morning at Vassar Farm. Following the event's conclusion at approximately noon, the program held a senior day ceremony, honoring the 22 senior student-athletes who have worked tirelessly for the program throughout their time at Marist. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Garnet Football Sends Lordes Upriver in Season Opener Rye Boys Varsity Football traveled to Poughkeepsie Saturday to send the Our Lady of Lourdes Warriors further upstream in the team’s season opener. The Garnets took the win 27-12. “It was a great test for us today – it was a physical win,” Rye Boys Varsity Coach Dino Garr told MyRye.com. “Caden is Caden, he did a great job running the ball and we found some guys that can catch the ball. On defense, Ryan Surhoff was outstanding, (as well as) Carter Barford and Jack Garnet. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Cross Country Hosts Season Opener and Senior Day POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – The 2021 season begins for Marist men's and women's cross country this weekend at the Marist Season Opener, held at Vassar Farm and Ecological Preserve. On Saturday, September 4, the Red Foxes' first race will begin at 9 a.m., as the programs begin another season on the trails. Read more

TRENDING NOW