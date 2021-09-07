CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

The lineup: Sports news in Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie Voice
Poughkeepsie Voice
 6 days ago

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we've been tracking the latest local sports news from the Poughkeepsie area.

Poughkeepsie / goredfoxes.com

Cross Country Teams Complete Season Opener

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Marist men's and women's cross country teams hosted the Marist Season Opener for the first time since 2019 on Saturday morning at Vassar Farm. Following the event's conclusion at approximately noon, the program held a senior day ceremony, honoring the 22 senior student-athletes who have worked tirelessly for the program throughout their time at Marist.

Rye / myrye.com

Garnet Football Sends Lordes Upriver in Season Opener

Rye Boys Varsity Football traveled to Poughkeepsie Saturday to send the Our Lady of Lourdes Warriors further upstream in the team's season opener. The Garnets took the win 27-12. "It was a great test for us today – it was a physical win," Rye Boys Varsity Coach Dino Garr told MyRye.com. "Caden is Caden, he did a great job running the ball and we found some guys that can catch the ball. On defense, Ryan Surhoff was outstanding, (as well as) Carter Barford and Jack Garnet.

Poughkeepsie / goredfoxes.com

Cross Country Hosts Season Opener and Senior Day

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – The 2021 season begins for Marist men's and women's cross country this weekend at the Marist Season Opener, held at Vassar Farm and Ecological Preserve. On Saturday, September 4, the Red Foxes' first race will begin at 9 a.m., as the programs begin another season on the trails.

Poughkeepsie / fordham.edu

Rams Edged Out at Marist in Tight Affair

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – (September 2, 2021) – It was a match of inches on Thursday night between the Fordham Rams and Marist Red Foxes, as the goals scored either hit a post, a crossbar, or just crossed the goal line. Unfortunately for the Rams, Marist got the final tally to take a 2-1 win in women's soccer action at Tenney Field in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

