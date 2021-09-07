CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, MD

Trending sports headlines in Hagerstown

Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 6 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Hagerstown-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Washington County / heraldmailmedia.com

Live from the sidelines: Updates from Week 1 of Washington County high school football

Live from the sidelines: Updates from Week 1 of Washington County high school football

The lights are finally going up on Week 1 of high school football. The Herald-Mail coverage team will be on the sidelines with the latest updates, observations and analysis. You can find it all in the live blog below. And check back after games end Friday night for a photo... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Washington County / heraldmailmedia.com

Friday night highlights: What to know about Week 1 football in Washington County

Friday night highlights: What to know about Week 1 football in Washington County

CLEAR SPRING — Opening night of high school football is in the books. And the beginning was the end in the first game of the season for Clear Spring. Saint James’ Povilas Cereska ran back the season-opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown, and the Saints were off and marching to a 60-12 win over the Blazers. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Washington County / heraldmailmedia.com

Football Week 1: North Hagerstown, Saint James running backs steal show, teams start rough

Football Week 1: North Hagerstown, Saint James running backs steal show, teams start rough

This time, the first week of Washington County football was like a time warp. It’s been nearly two years since the last “real” season. The pandemic allowed teams to just make cameo appearances, each playing between one and three games. Most of those familiar faces from 2019 are gone and... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hagerstown / heraldmailmedia.com

Police investigate altercation between South Hagerstown High assistant principal, student

Police investigate altercation between South Hagerstown High assistant principal, student

The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating an Aug. 30 incident in which a South Hagerstown High School assistant principal pushed a student multiple times, with the student ending up on the floor. Video of the incident has been circulating on social media. Hagerstown Police Lt. Rebecca Fetchu confirmed Saturday there... Read more

Comments
avatar

they have deputies and all the schools where was they at when this was occurring?

1 like

avatar

a male staff member physically assaulted a female student and it sounds like a kid trying to upgrade their Instagram status? smh.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown, MD
Sports
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown, MD
201
Followers
228
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hagerstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy