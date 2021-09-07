Trending sports headlines in Hagerstown

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Hagerstown-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Live from the sidelines: Updates from Week 1 of Washington County high school football The lights are finally going up on Week 1 of high school football. The Herald-Mail coverage team will be on the sidelines with the latest updates, observations and analysis. You can find it all in the live blog below. And check back after games end Friday night for a photo... Read more

Friday night highlights: What to know about Week 1 football in Washington County CLEAR SPRING — Opening night of high school football is in the books. And the beginning was the end in the first game of the season for Clear Spring. Saint James’ Povilas Cereska ran back the season-opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown, and the Saints were off and marching to a 60-12 win over the Blazers. Read more

Football Week 1: North Hagerstown, Saint James running backs steal show, teams start rough This time, the first week of Washington County football was like a time warp. It’s been nearly two years since the last “real” season. The pandemic allowed teams to just make cameo appearances, each playing between one and three games. Most of those familiar faces from 2019 are gone and... Read more

