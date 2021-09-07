Trending sports headlines in Hagerstown
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Live from the sidelines: Updates from Week 1 of Washington County high school football
The lights are finally going up on Week 1 of high school football. The Herald-Mail coverage team will be on the sidelines with the latest updates, observations and analysis. You can find it all in the live blog below. And check back after games end Friday night for a photo... Read more
Friday night highlights: What to know about Week 1 football in Washington County
CLEAR SPRING — Opening night of high school football is in the books. And the beginning was the end in the first game of the season for Clear Spring. Saint James’ Povilas Cereska ran back the season-opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown, and the Saints were off and marching to a 60-12 win over the Blazers. Read more
Football Week 1: North Hagerstown, Saint James running backs steal show, teams start rough
This time, the first week of Washington County football was like a time warp. It’s been nearly two years since the last “real” season. The pandemic allowed teams to just make cameo appearances, each playing between one and three games. Most of those familiar faces from 2019 are gone and... Read more
Police investigate altercation between South Hagerstown High assistant principal, student
The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating an Aug. 30 incident in which a South Hagerstown High School assistant principal pushed a student multiple times, with the student ending up on the floor. Video of the incident has been circulating on social media. Hagerstown Police Lt. Rebecca Fetchu confirmed Saturday there... Read more
