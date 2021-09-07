What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Saint Joseph

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Saint Joseph, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Ivermectin poison control calls increase in Missouri amid COVID-19 misinformation (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Poison Control Center has seen an increase in calls for ivermectin exposures this year. The Center’s director, Julie Weber, said the state has seen 44 Ivermectin exposure calls this year compared to just 12 last year. “In these more severe cases, we have seen people... Read more

Wingstop opens St. Joseph restaurant Chicken wing lovers have a new eatery to try out in St. Joseph. Wingstop, located at 2115 N. Belt Highway, is a fast-casual chicken-based restaurant where the goal is to offer carry-out meals that taste like dining-room food. Kent Chapin, director of marketing for Vibe Restaurants, said the first day of business in St. Joseph was not only busy but exciting. Read more

Area schools share Covid-19 numbers (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District released their latest numbers involving kids in the district and their Covid-19 status. According to the district 25 students have tested positive for the virus so far, 98 students have been quarantined. the district calls those numbers very manageable and comparable with... Read more

