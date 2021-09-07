CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Decatur

 6 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) Life in Decatur has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Decatur / wandtv.com

Man who stabbed mother with butcher knife to serve probation, get mental health evaluation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who stabbed his mother as she slept has been sentenced to probation and a mental health evaluation. Tracy L. Cunningham, 30, admitted in late August that he used a butcher knife to stab her in the right ear while she was asleep on a couch in 2020. He then stabbed her in the wrist while saying "b****, b****," police reported. Read more

Look. He's proud of what he done. Thinks it makes him a hard, tough man.

and he gets to walk the streets. no put him in a mental hospital. hes not safe to be around anyone.

Decatur / herald-review.com

Pfizer vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics again next week in Decatur. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:. Watch now: Decatur safe-cracker and catalytic converter thief now behind bars, police report. Read more

Illinois / wtax.com

Illinois to expand farmer mental health resources

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A pilot program aimed at helping farmers and farm families struggling with stress-related mental health issues is expanding to serve all of Illinois. The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced a $500,000 grant from the the U.S. Agriculture Department during last week’s Farm Progress Show in Decatur. The money will be used to build out a six-county pilot program that connects farmers to mental health providers and resources through a telephone hotline. Read more

Decatur / herald-review.com

Watch now: Vinnie Barbee is ready to spread cheer and help others in Decatur all year long

DECATUR — For Vinnie Barbee, Christmas can be celebrated throughout the year. Any opportunity to wear his Santa Claus hat or other holiday apparel, he’ll take it, especially if it encourages helping others. Barbee's upcoming fundraiser, Vinnie's End of the Year' Car Show, will be Sunday, Sept. 12, at the... Read more

Decatur, IL
ABOUT

With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

