What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Decatur

Man who stabbed mother with butcher knife to serve probation, get mental health evaluation DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who stabbed his mother as she slept has been sentenced to probation and a mental health evaluation. Tracy L. Cunningham, 30, admitted in late August that he used a butcher knife to stab her in the right ear while she was asleep on a couch in 2020. He then stabbed her in the wrist while saying "b****, b****," police reported. Read more

Pfizer vaccination clinics offered in Decatur DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics again next week in Decatur. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:. Watch now: Decatur safe-cracker and catalytic converter thief now behind bars, police report. Read more

Illinois to expand farmer mental health resources DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A pilot program aimed at helping farmers and farm families struggling with stress-related mental health issues is expanding to serve all of Illinois. The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced a $500,000 grant from the the U.S. Agriculture Department during last week’s Farm Progress Show in Decatur. The money will be used to build out a six-county pilot program that connects farmers to mental health providers and resources through a telephone hotline. Read more

