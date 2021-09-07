CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Valdosta

Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 6 days ago

(VALDOSTA, GA) Life in Valdosta has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Valdosta area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Valdosta / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

These Are the Counties in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Valdosta / valdostadailytimes.com

Business Briefs

Business Briefs

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the launch of JoJo’s Potato & Mac Shack. JoJo’s is a local business specializing in loaded potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Owners Debbie Jo Steedly, Betty Steedly and Sharon Brown say they enjoy preparing and sharing wholesome meals with great service. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Valdosta / valdostadailytimes.com

Lowndes schools report 130-plus virus cases

Lowndes schools report 130-plus virus cases

VALDOSTA – More than 440 students have been designated as "close contacts" in connection with the coronavirus within the Lowndes County School System, according to the system's weekly COVID-19 update. That's down more than 150 of the 600-plus "close contact" students listed last week. The school has substituted "close contacts"... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Valdosta / valdostatoday.com

VCS weekly COVID update

VCS weekly COVID update

Valdosta City Schools will post regular, weekly updates of COVID-19 data. The graphic below reflects all COVID-19 data that was reported to us from Saturday, August 28 through Friday, September 3. On Monday, September 13, we will post data that reflects Saturday, September 4 through Friday, September 10, 2021. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Valdosta, GA
Lifestyle
Valdosta, GA
Government
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga Rrb Life
Valdosta Journal

Valdosta Journal

Valdosta, GA
151
Followers
222
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Valdosta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy