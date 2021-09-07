Sports wrap: Bloomington

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Bloomington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan starts quickly before Franklin storms back for opening win BLOOMINGTON — It all looked so promising for Illinois Wesleyan's football team in the first quarter of Saturday's season opener. Sage Shindler threw touchdown passes of 25 and 50 yards to Charlie Hamilton to give IWU a 14-0 lead with barely seven minutes off the clock against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium. Read more

15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Laurent Robinson earns Gateway offensive player award 5 years ago (2016): The Normal CornBelters head into the offseason with a smile and a milestone victory. In the season finale at the Corn Crib, Normal scored twice in the eighth inning and Francisco Carrillo closed out Florence for a 4-2 win that was the 200th in four seasons for Manager Brooks Carey. Read more

Illinois Wesleyan falls to Franklin in opener BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Wesleyan Titans drop their season opener to Franklin, 35-21. IWU will play again September 18th when they travel to Carroll. Read more

