Sports wrap: Bloomington
Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan starts quickly before Franklin storms back for opening win
BLOOMINGTON — It all looked so promising for Illinois Wesleyan's football team in the first quarter of Saturday's season opener. Sage Shindler threw touchdown passes of 25 and 50 yards to Charlie Hamilton to give IWU a 14-0 lead with barely seven minutes off the clock against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium. Read more
15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Laurent Robinson earns Gateway offensive player award
5 years ago (2016): The Normal CornBelters head into the offseason with a smile and a milestone victory. In the season finale at the Corn Crib, Normal scored twice in the eighth inning and Francisco Carrillo closed out Florence for a 4-2 win that was the 200th in four seasons for Manager Brooks Carey. Read more
Illinois Wesleyan falls to Franklin in opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Wesleyan Titans drop their season opener to Franklin, 35-21. IWU will play again September 18th when they travel to Carroll. Read more
25 YEARS AGO: Ginger Garrett leads Normal West past Bloomington in volleyball
5 years ago (2016): With only 8:54 remaining in a scoreless standoff, Normal Community High School’s Josef Halcomb slipped past two Normal West defenders deep in the West defensive zone and punched a shot into the back of the net to give the Ironmen a 1-0 soccer win at Normal West. Read more
