CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Sports wrap: Bloomington

Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 6 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Bloomington sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bloomington sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bloomington / pantagraph.com

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan starts quickly before Franklin storms back for opening win

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan starts quickly before Franklin storms back for opening win

BLOOMINGTON — It all looked so promising for Illinois Wesleyan's football team in the first quarter of Saturday's season opener. Sage Shindler threw touchdown passes of 25 and 50 yards to Charlie Hamilton to give IWU a 14-0 lead with barely seven minutes off the clock against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Illinois / pantagraph.com

15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Laurent Robinson earns Gateway offensive player award

15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Laurent Robinson earns Gateway offensive player award

5 years ago (2016): The Normal CornBelters head into the offseason with a smile and a milestone victory. In the season finale at the Corn Crib, Normal scored twice in the eighth inning and Francisco Carrillo closed out Florence for a 4-2 win that was the 200th in four seasons for Manager Brooks Carey. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bloomington / centralillinoisproud.com

Illinois Wesleyan falls to Franklin in opener

Illinois Wesleyan falls to Franklin in opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Wesleyan Titans drop their season opener to Franklin, 35-21. IWU will play again September 18th when they travel to Carroll. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Normal / pantagraph.com

25 YEARS AGO: Ginger Garrett leads Normal West past Bloomington in volleyball

25 YEARS AGO: Ginger Garrett leads Normal West past Bloomington in volleyball

5 years ago (2016): With only 8:54 remaining in a scoreless standoff, Normal Community High School’s Josef Halcomb slipped past two Normal West defenders deep in the West defensive zone and punched a shot into the back of the net to give the Ironmen a 1-0 soccer win at Normal West. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Bloomington, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomington Today

Bloomington Today

Bloomington, IL
99
Followers
224
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy