Flagstaff sports digest: Top stories today

Eagles win Summit division on boys side, while girls squad takes second at Peaks Invitational With three of its runners finishing in the top 10 of the Boys Summit division, the Division II Flagstaff Eagles edged D-III Salpointe Catholic Saturday at the Peaks Invitational for an early-season victory at Buffalo Park. The Flagstaff boys team ended the day with the low score of 44 points,... Read more

NAU football falls at home to Sam Houston Bearkats, 42-16, to open season The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team fell behind Sam Houston early and could not catch up Thursday, as the visiting Bearkats won 42-16 in the season opener at the Walkup Skydome. Despite keeping the first half close, the Lumberjack defense could not slow down the Bearkat offense -- led by... Read more

Aztecs Men’s Cross Country Opens 2021 Season at George Kyte Invitational (Tucson, AZ) The Pima Community College men’s cross country team competed in its first fall season event since November 9, 2019. The Aztecs were part of the George Kyte Invitational on Saturday at Buffalo Park in Flagstaff. The Aztecs finished the 4.5-mile Open Division race in fifth place with a... Read more

