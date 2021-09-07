Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Sioux City

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Sioux City-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Doane football stymies Briar Cliff's offense in Chargers home opener SIOUX CITY — The final drive for the Briar Cliff University football team was a good indicator of how they played in a 17-3 loss to Doane at Memorial Field. The Chargers were inside the Doane 5-yard-line in the final minute of the game, knocking on the door to potentially score their first touchdown of the season. Read more

Sioux City Explorers win Game 1 of Saturday doubleheader SIOUX FALLS — One night after Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery won his 400th career game, the X's tacked on No. 401 on Saturday. The Explorers won Game 1 of a doubleheader, 4-3, over the Sioux Falls Canaries. L.T. Tolbert homered during the game, while Sebastian Zawada had two... Read more

WATCH NOW: Sioux City West football enjoys snapping 24-game losing streak SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Three years is a long time to stay patient. Take away a few days, and that’s how long the West High School football team waited to celebrate a win. The Chargers beat South Sioux City 42-41 in overtime Friday night in South Sioux City, and the Wolverines players, fans and community wasted little time to start the celebration. Read more

