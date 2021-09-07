Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Sioux City
(SIOUX CITY, IA) Sioux City-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Doane football stymies Briar Cliff's offense in Chargers home opener
SIOUX CITY — The final drive for the Briar Cliff University football team was a good indicator of how they played in a 17-3 loss to Doane at Memorial Field. The Chargers were inside the Doane 5-yard-line in the final minute of the game, knocking on the door to potentially score their first touchdown of the season. Read more
Sioux City Explorers win Game 1 of Saturday doubleheader
SIOUX FALLS — One night after Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery won his 400th career game, the X's tacked on No. 401 on Saturday. The Explorers won Game 1 of a doubleheader, 4-3, over the Sioux Falls Canaries. L.T. Tolbert homered during the game, while Sebastian Zawada had two... Read more
WATCH NOW: Sioux City West football enjoys snapping 24-game losing streak
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Three years is a long time to stay patient. Take away a few days, and that’s how long the West High School football team waited to celebrate a win. The Chargers beat South Sioux City 42-41 in overtime Friday night in South Sioux City, and the Wolverines players, fans and community wasted little time to start the celebration. Read more
Briar Cliff stalls against Doane, Morningside continues dominance, Buena Vista falls short in shootout
SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Briar Cliff was looking to bounce back after last weeks loss at Waldorf. The defense did the offense did not. Doane started the scoring as they put a field goal through in the first to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Then midway through the second quarter Grant... Read more
