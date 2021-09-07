CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Monroe

Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MONROE, LA) Life in Monroe has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Monroe / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Monroe, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

Monroe / myarklamiss.com

Monroe hospitals receive evacuated patients due to Ida

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Due to hurricane Ida Louisiana hospital patients are relocating to surrounding hospitals. According to St. Francis Medical Center president Kristin Wolkart St. Francis currently has four evacuee patients. The LSU Ochsner Health Center also has at least four evacuee patients. President of Glenwood Regional Medical Center Jeremy Tinnerello says Glenwood will continue to accept transfers from hospitals throughout all of Louisiana. Read more

Monroe / knoe.com

St. Francis seeking redesigned Neonatal ICU from $50K Giveaway

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The St. Francis Foundation is unveiling what they’d like to do with the proceeds from the $50K Giveaway Raffle. The raffle raises money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at St. Francis and you can read more about the raffle here. This year, they’ve got... Read more

Monroe / myarklamiss.com

Monroe Nursing Home shelters Hurricane Ida evacuees

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Due to hurricane Ida the Louisiana Nursing Home Association is looking to place fifteen hundred plus nursing home residents. Paramount Healthcare Consultants say they’ve found shelter for more than 200 residents. Since hurricane Katrina Paramount Healthcare has been mandated to have Evacuation procedures. CEO of Paramount Healthcare consultants Dawne Smith... Read more

ABOUT

With Monroe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

