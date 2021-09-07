Your Lawton lifestyle news

(LAWTON, OK) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Oklahoma Blood Institute finishes their blood drive at Lawton casino LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute just wrapped up at the Comanche Nation Casino on Sept. 2. Their mobile Blood Donation Clinic was parked at the casino, and to help get volunteers to come out, the casino was also offering free-play for eligible donors. While the blood drive... Read more

Special report: How to enroll in expanded Soonercare LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Policy Institute is enlisting organizations across the state to help enroll individuals that qualify for Medicaid after the recent expansion. Since Soonercare expanded, over 160,000 Oklahomans who didn’t have health insurance before are now covered. After Oklahomans voted to expand Medicaid last year, it... Read more

Fluttering pollinators flying through Lawton Lawton residents may have noticed an increase in yellow and white butterflies this week. The pastel pollinators have been seen fluttering across roads, outside of windows and in planted gardens. But just who are these winged visitors? Cameron University’s Michael Husak has the answer. They are called Clouded Sulphur’s, and... Read more

