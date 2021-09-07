CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Your Lawton lifestyle news

Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 6 days ago

(LAWTON, OK) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lawton / kswo.com

Oklahoma Blood Institute finishes their blood drive at Lawton casino

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute just wrapped up at the Comanche Nation Casino on Sept. 2. Their mobile Blood Donation Clinic was parked at the casino, and to help get volunteers to come out, the casino was also offering free-play for eligible donors. While the blood drive... Read more

Lawton / kswo.com

Special report: How to enroll in expanded Soonercare

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Policy Institute is enlisting organizations across the state to help enroll individuals that qualify for Medicaid after the recent expansion. Since Soonercare expanded, over 160,000 Oklahomans who didn’t have health insurance before are now covered. After Oklahomans voted to expand Medicaid last year, it... Read more

Lawton / swoknews.com

Fluttering pollinators flying through Lawton

Lawton residents may have noticed an increase in yellow and white butterflies this week. The pastel pollinators have been seen fluttering across roads, outside of windows and in planted gardens. But just who are these winged visitors? Cameron University’s Michael Husak has the answer. They are called Clouded Sulphur’s, and... Read more

Oklahoma / kswo.com

Tent set up to help with overflow at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With an influx of COVID-positive patients in recent weeks, Comanche County Memorial Hospital was setting up a tent Tuesday to help. The tent comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and is outside the emergency room at CCMH. Hospital officials said it will help with... Read more

