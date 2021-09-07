Lifestyle wrap: Medford
(MEDFORD, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Medford, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Rogue Valley doctors sign off on plea to community to get vaccinated
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Doctors across Southern Oregon are making an impassioned plea to the community to get vaccinated amid misinformation campaigns that one physician believes are partially fueled by vaccine mandates. Dr. Ryan Hungerford, a Rogue Valley Physicians’ Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism doctor joined hundreds of other doctors in... Read more
Good luck, most people in this community have an iq you can count on one hand.
I agree with you whole heartedly. I have my grandson convinced to get his!!
Senior living staff holds rally against vaccine mandate in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. — Long-term caregivers at Ashley Manor Senior Living Brookhurst held a small ‘Right to Choose’ gathering on Thursday to protest the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. “I want Kate Brown to pay attention to what the people are telling her, that you can’t take away their livelihood... Read more
Oh of course they have their "rights" to not be vaccinated and possibly kill off their patients...
Vaccine Watch: Hundreds of southern Oregon healthcare professionals sign statement urging community to get vaccinated
MEDFORD, Ore. — Hundreds of healthcare professionals have signed onto a brief statement urging members of the southern Oregon community to get the COVID-19 vaccine and trust their counsel. As of Thursday evening, about 445 doctors, dentists, nurse practitioners, and other medical staff had signed onto the letter. The letter... Read more
it's cheaper to bribe them at 40k a pop then give the whole county 100 bucks each
I will never take it and you wanna know why it’s because people in this country do not actually care about one another because if they did they wouldn’t allow the suicide rate to go up 33% since 1999 making at the highest it’s been since the 1950s also more people under the age of 35 have killed them selves then have died of Covid and when it comes the suicide rate people under the age of 24 more likely to kill them selves than any other age group
Vaccine Watch: Medford clinic will be part of trials for COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Medford, Ore. -- With the Delta variant of COVID-19 still widespread in Oregon and in many areas of the US, federal officials have been talking about administering booster shots of the vaccine in order to increase antibodies that may be waning. “We all got two shots in really close proximity.... Read more
🤦♂️ population control at the hands of the government... Anyone! that gets the vaccine is a test subject, change my mind