Lifestyle wrap: Medford

Rogue Valley doctors sign off on plea to community to get vaccinated JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Doctors across Southern Oregon are making an impassioned plea to the community to get vaccinated amid misinformation campaigns that one physician believes are partially fueled by vaccine mandates. Dr. Ryan Hungerford, a Rogue Valley Physicians’ Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism doctor joined hundreds of other doctors in... Read more

Senior living staff holds rally against vaccine mandate in Medford MEDFORD, Ore. — Long-term caregivers at Ashley Manor Senior Living Brookhurst held a small ‘Right to Choose’ gathering on Thursday to protest the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. “I want Kate Brown to pay attention to what the people are telling her, that you can’t take away their livelihood... Read more

Vaccine Watch: Hundreds of southern Oregon healthcare professionals sign statement urging community to get vaccinated MEDFORD, Ore. — Hundreds of healthcare professionals have signed onto a brief statement urging members of the southern Oregon community to get the COVID-19 vaccine and trust their counsel. As of Thursday evening, about 445 doctors, dentists, nurse practitioners, and other medical staff had signed onto the letter. The letter... Read more

