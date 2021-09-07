Your Lynchburg lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lynchburg, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lynchburg / wfxrtv.com

Centra Health reports 95 total COVID-19 patients at hospitals as of Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Officials from Centra Health shared a variety of new information on Wednesday, including the number of COVID-19 patients at their hospitals in central and Southside Virginia, as well as effective ways to determine your best option for medical care based on your symptoms. Centra is reporting... Read more

Lynchburg / wsls.com

Liberty University sees more than 200 people get first dose at COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University attempted to slow the on-campus spread of the Delta variant by hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, faculty, and staff. A spokesperson tells 10 News that more than 200 people received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Friday. This comes as the... Read more

Lynchburg / wset.com

Lynchburg community answers the call: Snacks for cancer patients!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A community came together to overwhelming answer a call to action: Snacks for cancer patients!. Centra posted an image of the Pearson Cancer Center pantry loaded with an assortment of snacks thanks to community donations. According to Centra, a patient at the Pearson Cancer Center put... Read more

Lynchburg / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

