Morgantown, WV

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Morgantown

Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 6 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Morgantown area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Morgantown / thedaonline.com

In rare assembly, WVU faculty vote overwhelmingly in favor of COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The WVU faculty have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a non-binding resolution urging the University mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. The result of the final vote was 1094 in favor and 185 opposed. Next, the results and resolution will be sent to WVU administrators. Faculty started a petition last week to... Read more

Morgantown / thedaonline.com

Morgantown will get $11 million in federal COVID funding. Residents want better water and sewer

Over the next two years, Morgantown is set to receive over $11 million in federal COVID funding. In a survey last month, residents said that improving the city’s water and sewer infrastructure was their first choice for how to spend the money. The money will come from the American Rescue... Read more

Comments
avatar

What exactly does this have to do with COVID? Excuses to steal more from the working class in taxes.

Bridgeport / wboy.com

All Pets Puppy Picks: Morgantown vs. Bridgeport

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A returning guest picker, Rover the pit bull, got the honor of picking this week’s winner between Bridgeport and Morgantown. Rover, who’s looking to end his stay at the Marion County Humane Society and find a good home, went straight for the bowl belonging to the Indians. Read more

Morgantown / wtrf.com

WVU faculty overwhelmingly approves campus vaccine mandate resolution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The faculty of West Virginia University overwhelmingly approved a resolution supporting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees on the university’s campuses. Local news from WTRF. On Wednesday, a rare meeting of the entire faculty was held. Debate and discussion over the resolution lasted nearly three... Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

