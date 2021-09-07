Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Chico

(CHICO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Chico, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Worse than winter: Enloe Medical Center experiencing surge in COVID-19 patients CHICO, Calif. - The current COVID-19 spike has staff at Enloe Medical Center worried about caring for those suffering from the virus. Enloe told Action News Now the current surge in COVID-19 patients the hospital is seeing is the worst it’s been since the pandemic started. Enloe’s Chief Medical Officer,... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Coronavirus is impacting those trying to recycle in Chico CHICO, Calif. - Recycling bins across Chico are filled to the top, and Waste Management is unable to empty them regularly. "I called Waste Management a couple of times, the first week we called we really got no answers other than well they will be back next week, and then they didn't show up next week so the bin has remained full, and now we have got piles of recycling building up,” Chico resident Scott Peterson said. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Medical centers across Butte County see a surge in COVID-19 testing BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One doctor at Chico Immediate Care said the clinic has been overwhelmed with trying to keep with the COVID-19 testing demand and this is a concern for some in the community. "I want people that want to be tested to get in so they can be... Read more

LATEST NEWS