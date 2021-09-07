Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Kennewick
‘Inspiration to many.’ Tri-Citian dies of COVID after documenting his month-long struggle
A Tri-Cities man who became widely known as he documented his difficult struggle with COVID-19 on social media for almost a month and encouraged people to get vaccinated has died of the disease. The death of Richard Linderman, 50, was announced Thursday on the Facebook page of the local group... Read more
I would block the Tri-City herald but then I won't be able to comment. lol.
If I was 50 and that overweight I would probably have gotten the vaccine myself. I’m in my prime personally so I’m not that concerned
Why this Kennewick business owner reconsidered getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Joel Waston, owner of Just Joel's Cafe in Kennewick, WA discusses with the Benton Franklin Health District how seeing his friend Richard Linderman suffer with COVID changed his mind about getting the coronavirus vaccine. Joel is now vaccinated. Read more
🎶Good for you, it's sad someone you care for has to get covid really bad to make that decision, I hope more people will follow your path..It's all about health in the end..👍🎼👏🎼
The professionals actually knew what they were talking about when they advised the vaccine? Who woulda thunk.
“Take time to smile”: Loved ones remember Kennewick man who inspired a community
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A beloved community member who inspired others through positivity and resiliency, Richard Linderman recently passed away after a harsh case of COVID-19 forced him into the hospital for several weeks. Linderman was the founder of a Facebook page and group called ‘Incarceration To Inspiration,’ which he used... Read more
Why is he pushed as a community hero when he obviously has underlying health conditions?
Tri-Cities endure worst month of COVID-19 pandemic in August 2021
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-Cities health officials confirmed Thursday that the region suffered its worst month of COVID-19 outbreaks in August 2021 with record-setting case rates and deaths announced. According to Dr. Amy Person of the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), the Tri-Cities endured nearly 6,600 cases in August with 23 community... Read more
6,600 people getting tested for no reason whatsoever other than extravagant flu. by the way for those of you that haven't read alternative news, the old vaccine does not work against Delta or any of the new variants coming up in the near future. research it if you don't believe me.
107 people with underlying conditions? sounds exactly what happened last year? why is this news?