Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Kennewick

‘Inspiration to many.’ Tri-Citian dies of COVID after documenting his month-long struggle A Tri-Cities man who became widely known as he documented his difficult struggle with COVID-19 on social media for almost a month and encouraged people to get vaccinated has died of the disease. The death of Richard Linderman, 50, was announced Thursday on the Facebook page of the local group... Read more

Why this Kennewick business owner reconsidered getting the COVID-19 vaccine Joel Waston, owner of Just Joel's Cafe in Kennewick, WA discusses with the Benton Franklin Health District how seeing his friend Richard Linderman suffer with COVID changed his mind about getting the coronavirus vaccine. Joel is now vaccinated. Read more

“Take time to smile”: Loved ones remember Kennewick man who inspired a community KENNEWICK, Wash. — A beloved community member who inspired others through positivity and resiliency, Richard Linderman recently passed away after a harsh case of COVID-19 forced him into the hospital for several weeks. Linderman was the founder of a Facebook page and group called ‘Incarceration To Inspiration,’ which he used... Read more

