The lineup: Sports news in Missoula

Valley Christian makes history hosting first ever 6-man football game in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Valley Christian Eagles know a lot about the football fields in Alberton and Victor. But this season there is a change on the horizon. For the first time ever, the Eagles will be playing all of their home games in the Garden City, something senior Eyan Becker loves. Read more
Timing of Montana's football game at Washington is fortunate financially
MISSOULA — Montana will get a much-needed win this Saturday — a win in the pocketbook. The Grizzlies are collecting $675,000 for playing their game at Washington. It’s tied for the second-biggest payout a team is getting this year in the 117 FCS-vs-FBS games, according to data compiled by Hero Sports, behind only the $725,000 Youngstown State gets for playing at Michigan State. Read more
Local roundup: Helena High sweeps Sentinel in soccer; Local volleyball teams hit the road
The Helena High girls soccer team was about 15 minutes away from a third consecutive shutout Saturday. Missoula Sentinel's Haley Wolsky used an impressive strike to prevent that, scoring a goal late. However, the outcome of the game was already decided, as the Bengals offensive attack dominated in a 5-1 win. Read more
UM upsets Washington
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana travelled to Washington and beat the Huskies 13-7. Montana's defense came to play holding the Huskies to 266 total yards. After both teams scored on their opening possessions, Montana put up 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Marcus Welnel clinches it for Montana with an interception with under 30 seconds left to end the game. Read more