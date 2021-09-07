The lineup: Sports news in Missoula

(MISSOULA, MT) Missoula-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Valley Christian makes history hosting first ever 6-man football game in Missoula MISSOULA, Mont. — The Valley Christian Eagles know a lot about the football fields in Alberton and Victor. But this season there is a change on the horizon. For the first time ever, the Eagles will be playing all of their home games in the Garden City, something senior Eyan Becker loves. Read more

Timing of Montana's football game at Washington is fortunate financially MISSOULA — Montana will get a much-needed win this Saturday — a win in the pocketbook. The Grizzlies are collecting $675,000 for playing their game at Washington. It’s tied for the second-biggest payout a team is getting this year in the 117 FCS-vs-FBS games, according to data compiled by Hero Sports, behind only the $725,000 Youngstown State gets for playing at Michigan State. Read more

Local roundup: Helena High sweeps Sentinel in soccer; Local volleyball teams hit the road The Helena High girls soccer team was about 15 minutes away from a third consecutive shutout Saturday. Missoula Sentinel's Haley Wolsky used an impressive strike to prevent that, scoring a goal late. However, the outcome of the game was already decided, as the Bengals offensive attack dominated in a 5-1 win. Read more

