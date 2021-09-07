CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

The lineup: Sports news in Missoula

Missoula Today
Missoula Today
 6 days ago

(MISSOULA, MT) Missoula-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Missoula sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Missoula / nbcmontana.com

Valley Christian makes history hosting first ever 6-man football game in Missoula

Valley Christian makes history hosting first ever 6-man football game in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Valley Christian Eagles know a lot about the football fields in Alberton and Victor. But this season there is a change on the horizon. For the first time ever, the Eagles will be playing all of their home games in the Garden City, something senior Eyan Becker loves. Read more

Montana / missoulian.com

Timing of Montana's football game at Washington is fortunate financially

Timing of Montana's football game at Washington is fortunate financially

MISSOULA — Montana will get a much-needed win this Saturday — a win in the pocketbook. The Grizzlies are collecting $675,000 for playing their game at Washington. It’s tied for the second-biggest payout a team is getting this year in the 117 FCS-vs-FBS games, according to data compiled by Hero Sports, behind only the $725,000 Youngstown State gets for playing at Michigan State. Read more

Helena / helenair.com

Local roundup: Helena High sweeps Sentinel in soccer; Local volleyball teams hit the road

Local roundup: Helena High sweeps Sentinel in soccer; Local volleyball teams hit the road

The Helena High girls soccer team was about 15 minutes away from a third consecutive shutout Saturday. Missoula Sentinel's Haley Wolsky used an impressive strike to prevent that, scoring a goal late. However, the outcome of the game was already decided, as the Bengals offensive attack dominated in a 5-1 win. Read more

Missoula / nbcmontana.com

UM upsets Washington

UM upsets Washington

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana travelled to Washington and beat the Huskies 13-7. Montana's defense came to play holding the Huskies to 266 total yards. After both teams scored on their opening possessions, Montana put up 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Marcus Welnel clinches it for Montana with an interception with under 30 seconds left to end the game. Read more

