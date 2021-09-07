The lineup: Sports news in Jacksonville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jacksonville area.

Onslow County / jdnews.com

ENC Week 3 high school football live updates, scores and highlights

COVID-19 is beginning to shuffle the schedule across Eastern North Carolina when it comes to football. But there are still a few games on the schedule, including a couple of county rivalries that could show where teams stack up as we get through the non-conference season. White Oak takes on... Read more

Jacksonville / uncwsports.com

Five Facts to Know: Jacksonville

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Looking to extend its season-opening win streak, the UNCW men's soccer team plays the middle game of its three-game road swing on Saturday night when the Seahawks visit Jacksonville for a 7 p.m. contest against the Dolphins. Live stats for Saturday's game can be found at... Read more

Jacksonville / wcti12.com

Week three of high school football underway, UNC takes on Va. Tech

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Week three of the high school football season is underway and that means week three of The Blitz is coming Friday night. NewsChannel 12's Brett Kennedy is at White Oak High School for the Vikings battle with Southwest Onslow. White Oak comes into the game 1-1... Read more

Jacksonville / youtube.com

Aidan Heaney Post-Game Interview at Jacksonville (Sept. 4, 2021)

UNCW Coach Aidan Heaney talks about the Seahawks' 3-1 victory at Jacksonville to extend their win streak to three games. Read more

ABOUT

With Jacksonville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

