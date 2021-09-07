Top Johnson City sports news
BucWild student organization returns to ETSU student life
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU student section may look a little more familiar to alumni in the coming months with the return of BucWild, a student organization centered around making sure the blue and gold is waving wherever the Bucs play. There hasn’t been a sports fan student... Read more
ETSU puts on a show for the home crowd by bashing Radford
Johnson City hiring temporary soccer referees, softball umpires
Johnson City is in need of temporary soccer referees, softball umpires and scorekeepers, positions that pay between $9 and $25 a game. With the season starting in about a week, Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis said the city is seeing a significant shortage in youth soccer referees. That position pays $22 per game. Read more
ETSU Hosts #7 Marshall in Midweek Matchup
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 6, 2021) – The Buccaneers host a defending national champion for just the second time when Marshall comes to town on Tuesday evening. The ETSU men’s soccer team welcome the Herd into Summers-Taylor in a midweek matchup that will be the first time the program hosts a match against a team that is defending their title, as football’s home contest against Georgia Southern in 2001 the only other time the Blue and Gold faced that matchup. Read more