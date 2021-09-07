CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Top Johnson City sports news

Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 6 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Johnson City-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Johnson City sports. For more stories from the Johnson City area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Johnson City / wjhl.com

BucWild student organization returns to ETSU student life

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU student section may look a little more familiar to alumni in the coming months with the return of BucWild, a student organization centered around making sure the blue and gold is waving wherever the Bucs play. There hasn’t been a sports fan student... Read more

Johnson City / youtube.com

ETSU puts on a show for the home crowd by bashing Radford

ETSU puts on a show for the home crowd by bashing Radford Read more

Johnson City / johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City hiring temporary soccer referees, softball umpires

Johnson City is in need of temporary soccer referees, softball umpires and scorekeepers, positions that pay between $9 and $25 a game. With the season starting in about a week, Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis said the city is seeing a significant shortage in youth soccer referees. That position pays $22 per game. Read more

Johnson City / etsubucs.com

ETSU Hosts #7 Marshall in Midweek Matchup

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 6, 2021) – The Buccaneers host a defending national champion for just the second time when Marshall comes to town on Tuesday evening. The ETSU men’s soccer team welcome the Herd into Summers-Taylor in a midweek matchup that will be the first time the program hosts a match against a team that is defending their title, as football’s home contest against Georgia Southern in 2001 the only other time the Blue and Gold faced that matchup. Read more

