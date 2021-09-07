What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Wichita Falls

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Wichita Falls, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

WFISD COVID tracker shows 286 active COVID-19 cases WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 286 active COVID-19 cases within the district. 247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members. The highest totals come from Hirschi High School, Rider High School and McNiel Middle School. A breakdown of... Read more

Health district talks Wichita County COVID-19 spike WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For about the past month, it feels like there have been more and more cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County every day. Nearly 700 more people have already tested positive this week. Amy Fagan, the assistant director of the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public... Read more

Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Nala! WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nala is a five-year-old German Shepherd mix who is calm, affectionate, and gentle. She loves to get active, stays calm in new settings, and is looking for a forever home!. Nala is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County. 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd. Wichita... Read more

