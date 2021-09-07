Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Terre Haute

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Local health officials react to new COVID-19 guidelines set in a new executive order TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order addressing schools and hospitals. The executive order states that schools that enforce mask requirements, do not have to quarantine students or faculty who are close contacts with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. Knox... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Hobnob Market makes its way to Terre Haute TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A vintage and homemade market pulled into the Vigo County Fairgrounds over the weekend providing local shopping options. The Hobnob Market had everything from vintage furniture, to handmade jewelry and bags and even homemade treats. It gives local vendors the opportunity to sale some of... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Upcoming festivals adjust to increasing COVID-19 cases TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As September begins, many people are gearing up for celebrations. However, due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Vigo County, some festivals are beginning to cancel for a second year in a row. What was planned to be a successful first year of fundraising... Read more

TOP VIEWED