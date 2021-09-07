Lifestyle wrap: Charleston
Kanawha County confirms another breakthrough COVID-19 death
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 176 new COVID-19 cases. Three more deaths were also reported: A 63-year-old female and a 66-year-old male who were not fully vaccinated and a 66-year-old female who was vaccinated. The numbers below reflect changes since the last report:. Total cases18,519Up... Read more
Those numbers reflect a little more accurate picture than what they were giving, BUT, how many positive cases are from people that weren't even sick? How many were sick? How many deaths are from people sick with COVID compared to people who died that just had COVID but weren't sick? How many that died were on a ventilator prior to their death? What I'm getting at it ... Stop trying to scare me into getting a shot of something nobody knows what it might do to me in 15, 20 years from now! Inferring that I WILL BE ON A VENTILATOR if I don't get the shot just isn't true! But it is VERY scary.
she was vaccinated and he was not. what good is the vaccine if it doesn't work correctly
Gov. Justice restates the importance of vaccinations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — In his Friday COVID briefing, Gov. Justice reinforced the importance of COVID vaccinations. There is totally nothing more important than getting the vaccination. Gov. Jim Justice. Justice went on to say that three of the twelve members on his detail tested positive for COVID and that... Read more
congrats to the kid who got the scholarship hope that vaccine doesn't kill him and he can actually attend college
you need to help us with stimuluus the childless remember us disabled remember vets remember every place is helping there people wv only place that the goveron can get by with fixed lottery and not helping people
West Virginia ventilator use peaks, hospitalizations predicted to surge in coming weeks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia hospitals hit their highest ventilator use ever on Friday — 111. The ICU was also heading for record numbers, just 13 people shy of its highest peak so far. According to a projection by the University of Washington, if things continue down the path... Read more
Too many wait too long to get help. Too many docs not treating APPROPRIATELY or early. Too many vents used when much could be prevented.
WHY - we shouldn't care about you if you have other medical problems - you are just a scrap? So, if we carried and gave you Covid, and we are healthy - that's your tough luck? Who cares - right? nvm you are someone's Mom, Dad, G'ma, Pap, Aunt, Uncle, sibling, rtc.
Citing Strained Resources, West Virginia Changes COVID-19 Contact Tracing Guidelines
CHARLESTON — Climbing COVID-19 infections are prompting a change in the way West Virginia health officials conduct contact tracing, the state’s public health commissioner said Friday. “West Virginia is experiencing high rates of community COVID transmissions and as a result it is putting strained resources on the health departments for... Read more
I don't understand why we are experiencing more outbreaks than earlier in the year and seems like last fall? before you had almost half the people vaccinated. you would think it would less. When this new variant came out they said it would spread quicker but it wouldn't be as bad as the first strain. Would be milder. Well if you ask me it seems to be worse. I really don't think they know at all what they are talking about. They are just winging it as they go and trying to figure it out as they can when new things come up. They haven't gotten anything really right since the start of this. Just like if you get vaccinated you won't get it and you won't have to wear a mask. Well that theory didn't last long😒 I will take my chances with GOD he never fails me and he always tells the truth and follows thru🙏✝️
