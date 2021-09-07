What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lafayette
(LAFAYETTE, IN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lafayette, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Local hospitals overwhelmed with patients
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local hospitals are struggling to keep up with the number of patients needing care. Both Franciscan and IU Health Arnett are near capacity, and patients are having to wait in the emergency room for hours. Each has seen an uptick in ER patients, and staffing problems... Read more
yea its not overwhelmed w patients. It's the mandatory Jab they tried forcing. now they have no staff
🐂💩 I know SEVERAL in the medical field that says this is a gross exaggeration to keep people afraid and compliant....
LGBTQ center gets an emotional support dog
First-time visitors to the Purdue LGBTQ Center may be surprised to find a dog in Director Lowell Kane’s office. That dog is Pippa, Kane’s emotional support animal. Pippa is a 6-and-a-half-year-old boxer-shepherd mix. Kane rescued her from Loving Hearts Animal Shelter in Lafayette when she was eight months old. As... Read more
A dog. Judges no one, and gives unconditional love..more than what these Mutants called humans give. Sign me up!
Memberships up at the Columbian Park Zoo
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Memberships are up at the Columbian Park Zoo. It now has more than 1,500 memberships since opening for the season. Lafayette Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Bridgett Haro said even more people joined after the penguins arrived. Members were able to get a sneak peek at... Read more
LSC and TSC to change quarantine guidelines after Governor Eric Holcomb issues new executive order
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)-Two of three school districts in Tippecanoe County will change quarantine guidelines when it comes to COVID-19. This comes as the Governor issued a new executive order allowing schools to change them if a mask mandate is in place. The change is something Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle says will help keep kids in school. Read more