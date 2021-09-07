CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lafayette

 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lafayette, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lafayette / wlfi.com

Local hospitals overwhelmed with patients

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local hospitals are struggling to keep up with the number of patients needing care. Both Franciscan and IU Health Arnett are near capacity, and patients are having to wait in the emergency room for hours. Each has seen an uptick in ER patients, and staffing problems... Read more

Lafayette / purdueexponent.org

LGBTQ center gets an emotional support dog

First-time visitors to the Purdue LGBTQ Center may be surprised to find a dog in Director Lowell Kane’s office. That dog is Pippa, Kane’s emotional support animal. Pippa is a 6-and-a-half-year-old boxer-shepherd mix. Kane rescued her from Loving Hearts Animal Shelter in Lafayette when she was eight months old. As... Read more

Lafayette / wlfi.com

Memberships up at the Columbian Park Zoo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Memberships are up at the Columbian Park Zoo. It now has more than 1,500 memberships since opening for the season. Lafayette Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Bridgett Haro said even more people joined after the penguins arrived. Members were able to get a sneak peek at... Read more

Tippecanoe County / wlfi.com

LSC and TSC to change quarantine guidelines after Governor Eric Holcomb issues new executive order

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)-Two of three school districts in Tippecanoe County will change quarantine guidelines when it comes to COVID-19. This comes as the Governor issued a new executive order allowing schools to change them if a mask mandate is in place. The change is something Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle says will help keep kids in school. Read more

