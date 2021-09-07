Lifestyle wrap: Merced
K9 Beny does not think that comforter looks that comfortable
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Beny was back in the news after finding around 20 pounds of crystal meth in a comforter set. Merced CHP says they stopped a 2014 Jeep Cherokee for speeding. The Merced CHP officer was suspicious the driver and passenger may be engaged in criminal activity... Read more
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
ICU Capacity in San Joaquin Valley Region Triggers Hospital Surge Order – Includes Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne
September 4, 2021 - ICU Capacity in San Joaquin Valley Region Triggers Hospital Surge Order. In accordance with the Public Health Order on Hospital and Health Care System Surge, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) publishes regional and statewide ICU capacity data on its website daily. The San Joaquin... Read more
"The regional threshold is triggered when a region has less than 10% of staffed adult ICU beds available for a period of three consecutive days. "This is the specific problem. The shortage of staff that has started means that the hospitals cannot use all of the ice beds without being in violation. It's not that they don't have them. It's that they don't have enough staff.
Vaccination campaign aims to reach unvaccinated Latinos in Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties
As Latinos continue to be disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden Valley Health Centers joined a statewide partnership led by AltaMed Health Services as a part of a multi-million-dollar effort with community health centers across California to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of Latinos aged 18-35. “I think the younger... Read more