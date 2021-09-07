Lifestyle wrap: Merced

(MERCED, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

K9 Beny does not think that comforter looks that comfortable MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Beny was back in the news after finding around 20 pounds of crystal meth in a comforter set. Merced CHP says they stopped a 2014 Jeep Cherokee for speeding. The Merced CHP officer was suspicious the driver and passenger may be engaged in criminal activity... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

TRENDING NOW

ICU Capacity in San Joaquin Valley Region Triggers Hospital Surge Order – Includes Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne September 4, 2021 - ICU Capacity in San Joaquin Valley Region Triggers Hospital Surge Order. In accordance with the Public Health Order on Hospital and Health Care System Surge, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) publishes regional and statewide ICU capacity data on its website daily. The San Joaquin... Read more

TOP VIEWED