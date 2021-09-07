Trending local sports in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, NC) Greenville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ECU falls to App. State, Wallace-Rose Hill rolls Northside Pinetown GREENVILLE, Pitt County — East Carolina's football team kicked off its season Thursday night against Appalachian State in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. The Pirates scored a couple touchdowns late but it was mostly all Mountaineers in the 33-19 App. State win. Former Duke and Clemson quarterback Chase Brice... Read more

ECU Shuts Out VCU 2-0 GREENVILLE, N.C. – A pair of header goals in the opening half propelled the East Carolina soccer team to a 2-0 win over visiting VCU on Sunday afternoon in Johnson Stadium. "We've talked about it all season, about coming out and winning the first half," said Head Soccer Coach Jason Hamilton. "To be up 2-0 at home on a Sunday, we knew it was going to be tough for them to get back in it. Again, just another great defensive performance. One shot against us in the first half. It's going to be tough for us to lose games if we can defend that well. Just a good job executing the game plan today. I thought that was a great showing from our ladies on what we thought we needed to do to be successful." Read more

South Carolina, East Carolina betting line released Following a 46-point win to kick off the Shane Beamer era at South Carolina, the Gamecocks opened as a slight favorite for Saturday's game at East Carolina, per Circa Sports. South Carolina was initially listed 2-point favorite against the Pirates (0-1) in ECU's home opener at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C., before the line quickly moved in the other direction. Read more

