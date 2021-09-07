CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Trending local sports in Greenville

Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) Greenville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Charlotte / wcti12.com

ECU falls to App. State, Wallace-Rose Hill rolls Northside Pinetown

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — East Carolina's football team kicked off its season Thursday night against Appalachian State in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. The Pirates scored a couple touchdowns late but it was mostly all Mountaineers in the 33-19 App. State win. Former Duke and Clemson quarterback Chase Brice... Read more

Greenville / ecupirates.com

ECU Shuts Out VCU 2-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A pair of header goals in the opening half propelled the East Carolina soccer team to a 2-0 win over visiting VCU on Sunday afternoon in Johnson Stadium. "We've talked about it all season, about coming out and winning the first half," said Head Soccer Coach Jason Hamilton. "To be up 2-0 at home on a Sunday, we knew it was going to be tough for them to get back in it. Again, just another great defensive performance. One shot against us in the first half. It's going to be tough for us to lose games if we can defend that well. Just a good job executing the game plan today. I thought that was a great showing from our ladies on what we thought we needed to do to be successful." Read more

South Carolina / 247sports.com

South Carolina, East Carolina betting line released

Following a 46-point win to kick off the Shane Beamer era at South Carolina, the Gamecocks opened as a slight favorite for Saturday's game at East Carolina, per Circa Sports. South Carolina was initially listed 2-point favorite against the Pirates (0-1) in ECU's home opener at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C., before the line quickly moved in the other direction. Read more

South Carolina / charlotteobserver.com

First look: Top story lines, betting odds for South Carolina vs ECU football game

South Carolina will hit the road for the first time in 2021, traveling up Interstate 95 into North Carolina and then over to Greenville for a meeting with the American Athletic Conference’s East Carolina Pirates. Don’t expect East Carolina to be the same kind of matchup as FCS Eastern Illinois.... Read more

Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

