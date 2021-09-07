Trending lifestyle headlines in Albany

(ALBANY, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Albany, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

The beauty of nature ALBANY -- In a world where bad news -- COVID, politics, natural disasters -- dominates the conversation, it sometimes helps to stop and consider the rare beauty that only Mother Nature provides. Thankfully for we southwest Georgians, we have the photographic talent of Ulf Kirchdorfer and others to remind us what real beauty -- like this hungry woodpecker -- is. Read more

TRENDING NOW

These Are the Counties in the Albany, GA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

TOP VIEWED

Albany leaders call for shots in COVID-19 update ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders held a press conference Friday morning regarding COVID-19. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said there have been 318 deaths among residents of Dougherty County. He said that Phoebe Putney Health System’s count of 340 includes people from Dougherty and other counties. He said 54% of deaths were Black and 46% were white. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE