Trending lifestyle headlines in Idaho Falls
(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Idaho Falls area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
You’re invited to event focusing on suicide prevention
IDAHO FALLS – Community Suicide Prevention is issuing “a call to everyone.”. That’s the theme for an annual conference on Sept. 10 hosted by the local nonprofit at The DEC in Idaho Falls. The keynote speaker for the event is Kevin Briggs, a retired sergeant with the California Highway Patrol.... Read more
These Are the Counties in the Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest
After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more
Pet of the Week: Maggie
Maggie was adopted! Between the time of filming Maggie’s video and publishing it, this sweet girl found her fur-ever family. Congratulations, Maggie!. Snake River Animal Shelter has many dogs and cats available for adoption, so please go and meet them! One specific dog, Char, has been at Snake River Animal Shelter for quite some time, and he would love to find his fur-ever home! Read more
Common respiratory virus makes odd rebound
It’s not unusual for pediatricians to be busy treating children sick with a respiratory virus called RSV. The unusual resurgence of RSV — a respiratory virus that is usually mild but can cause severe symptoms, particularly in young infants and older adults — has caught children’s doctors by surprise. And the infections come while hospitals are nearing a resource crisis amid surging COVID-19 hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated people. Read more
Comments / 0