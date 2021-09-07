Longview sports lineup: What’s trending

(LONGVIEW, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Longview area.

MXC | Broussard is 4th as ETBU Runs in Lehman Invitational LONGVIEW, Texas - Competing in the Nicole Lehman Invitational hosted by LeTourneau University, the East Texas Baptist University men's cross country team finished fifth place with 103 points. ETBU had two runners finish in the top 20. Mack Broussard recorded a top five finish placing fourth at 16:20.2. Xavier Garza... Read more

WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW. Read more

The Zone: Marshall at Longview MARSHALL (0-1) VS. LONGVIEW (0-1) When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lobo Stadium, Longview. Marshall: Collier Slone (110 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three interceptions) … JQ Davis (59 rushing yards and five receiving yards) … Jacorey Smith (56 receiving yards) … Domar Roberson (47 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown) … Andrew Phillips (four rushing yards) Read more

