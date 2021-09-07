CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Longview sports lineup: What’s trending

Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 6 days ago

(LONGVIEW, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Longview area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Longview sports. For more stories from the Longview area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Longview / goetbutigers.com

MXC | Broussard is 4th as ETBU Runs in Lehman Invitational

MXC | Broussard is 4th as ETBU Runs in Lehman Invitational

LONGVIEW, Texas - Competing in the Nicole Lehman Invitational hosted by LeTourneau University, the East Texas Baptist University men's cross country team finished fifth place with 103 points. ETBU had two runners finish in the top 20. Mack Broussard recorded a top five finish placing fourth at 16:20.2. Xavier Garza... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Tyler / cbs19.tv

WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard

WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard

Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Longview / news-journal.com

The Zone: Marshall at Longview

The Zone: Marshall at Longview

MARSHALL (0-1) VS. LONGVIEW (0-1) When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lobo Stadium, Longview. Marshall: Collier Slone (110 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three interceptions) … JQ Davis (59 rushing yards and five receiving yards) … Jacorey Smith (56 receiving yards) … Domar Roberson (47 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown) … Andrew Phillips (four rushing yards) Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Longview / goetbutigers.com

WXC | Bach Comes in Top 10 for ETBU at Lehman Invite

WXC | Bach Comes in Top 10 for ETBU at Lehman Invite

LONGVIEW, Texas - Running in their second meet in a week, the East Texas Baptist University women's cross country team took part in the Nicole Lehman Invitational on Saturday hosted by LeTourneau University. ETBU finished fourth overall with 91 points in the meet in fourth place. ETBU Elise Bach finished... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Longview Voice

Longview Voice

Longview, TX
180
Followers
236
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy