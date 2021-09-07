Longview sports lineup: What’s trending
MXC | Broussard is 4th as ETBU Runs in Lehman Invitational
LONGVIEW, Texas - Competing in the Nicole Lehman Invitational hosted by LeTourneau University, the East Texas Baptist University men's cross country team finished fifth place with 103 points. ETBU had two runners finish in the top 20. Mack Broussard recorded a top five finish placing fourth at 16:20.2. Xavier Garza... Read more
WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard
Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW. Read more
The Zone: Marshall at Longview
MARSHALL (0-1) VS. LONGVIEW (0-1) When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lobo Stadium, Longview. Marshall: Collier Slone (110 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three interceptions) … JQ Davis (59 rushing yards and five receiving yards) … Jacorey Smith (56 receiving yards) … Domar Roberson (47 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown) … Andrew Phillips (four rushing yards) Read more
WXC | Bach Comes in Top 10 for ETBU at Lehman Invite
LONGVIEW, Texas - Running in their second meet in a week, the East Texas Baptist University women's cross country team took part in the Nicole Lehman Invitational on Saturday hosted by LeTourneau University. ETBU finished fourth overall with 91 points in the meet in fourth place. ETBU Elise Bach finished... Read more
