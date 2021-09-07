What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Fairfield
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
Solano Land Trust adds activities to holiday weekend calendar
SUISUN CITY — Solano Land Trust offers visitors a number of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors over the course of the Labor Day holiday weekend. Advance registration is required to participate. The activities include:. • A nature hike from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the King-Swett Ranches. Solano... Read more
Solano adds 3 fatalities to pandemic total as active cases climb
FAIRFIELD — Solano County added three new fatalities to its pandemic total Friday as the number of active cases climbed and the number of hospitalizations dipped. The county added 517 new cases of Covid-19 between Wednesday and Friday, taking the pandemic case count to 42,038. There were 95 more active... Read more
Drink In and Savor Fairfield, California
Chances are, you may not have heard of Fairfield, California, but when you have the opportunity to drink in and savor Fairfield, wine country, you want to keep this jewel of wine tasting to yourself. Fairfield is located in Suisun Valley, just twelve miles from Napa, you find yourself surrounded by “real” wine country. Not the huge, commercial tourist traps, but the actual vineyards where most of the grapes made in Napa wines are grown. There are growers, wine makers and some who do both. It’s a Gals weekend getaway. After our attempts to have a wine tasting trip up the Pacific Coast Highway that failed, this was our second attempt. Read more