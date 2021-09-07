What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Life in Fairfield has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Solano Land Trust adds activities to holiday weekend calendar SUISUN CITY — Solano Land Trust offers visitors a number of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors over the course of the Labor Day holiday weekend. Advance registration is required to participate. The activities include:. • A nature hike from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the King-Swett Ranches. Solano... Read more

Solano adds 3 fatalities to pandemic total as active cases climb FAIRFIELD — Solano County added three new fatalities to its pandemic total Friday as the number of active cases climbed and the number of hospitalizations dipped. The county added 517 new cases of Covid-19 between Wednesday and Friday, taking the pandemic case count to 42,038. There were 95 more active... Read more

