What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Grand Junction

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Life in Grand Junction has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Some schools have tightened COVID-19 policies. Colorado Mesa University has loosened them. Colorado Mesa University has done things differently since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this academic year is no different. Unlike many other institutions of higher education in Colorado — including the University of Colorado system, University of Northern Colorado, and Colorado State University Fort Collins — CMU is not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine […] The post Some schools have tightened COVID-19 policies. Colorado Mesa University has loosened them. appeared first on Colorado Newsline. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Buddy’ GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our pet of the week, Buddy!. His bio: “I am very sweet, and love to be right next to my people. Your space is my space! I love to go for walks, but I am easily distracted, so bring treats to keep me from pulling you around. But make sure the treats fit my special diet. I do like to dig in the yard when I don’t have my favorite squeaky, stuffed toy or my people. I’ve always been the center of attention so if you have a dog, I will need to meet them first.” Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

25 Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants That Blow Tourists Away Got friends or family headed to western Colorado for a visit? They are going to come hungry for the best of the Western Slope. Who better than to help put together a list of great area restaurants than our amazing audience? You are always one of the best references we could ask for. Read more

LOCAL PICK