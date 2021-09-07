Trending sports headlines in Bellingham

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BELLINGHAM, WA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bellingham area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Wildcats Claw Past Seawolves

BELLINGHAM, Wash.— The Central Washington volleyball team rallied behind freshman Marianna Payne to pick up their first win of the regular season against the Sonoma State Seawolves, three sets to one. THOUGHTS FROM HEAD COACH MARIO ANDAYA. "Our passers were resilient against a very tough serving team. I thought we... Read more

Registration open for Trails for Taps relay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Registration is now open for a popular relay in Bellingham. The 3rd annual Trails to Taps run will be taking place on October 17th. The relay features stops at 10 local breweries. All runners are encouraged, but not required, to be fully vaccinated or test negative for... Read more

Local Report: Central Washington volleyball just misses upset in season opener

BELLINGHAM — Central Washington’s upset bid came up just short in Friday night’s season opener. The Wildcats jumped ahead early but couldn’t close out a 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 15-11 loss to No. 11 Metropolitan State Denver at the Western Washington Invitational in Bellingham. Former Ellensburg standout Tia Andaya posted 10 kills, 22 assists and 12 digs for Central Washington. Read more

Local Report: CWU volleyball knocks off Sonoma State in four sets

BELLINGHAM — Central Washington bounced back from a tough five-set to beat Sonoma State 25-18, 15-25, 25-14, 25-20 Saturday at the Western Washington invitational. After losing a five-set thriller to No. 11 Metropolitan State Denver Friday night, the Wildcats used a 10-0 run to come from behind and take control in the first set, then won five straight points to create separation in a critical third set. Read more

