Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Jackson

Mask mandate announced for Jackson Public Schools
Jackson Public Schools is joining the many other districts that have put a mask mandate in place. Read more
11 positive Covid students and the other 4,700+ are now forced to wear masks. The district must be doing their risk assesment with common core math🤡🤡🤡
The school district in which I teach has zero positive cases of Covid, and we just got a mandate to wear masks.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lefty’s Cheesesteak is open and ready to feed Jacksonians
JACKSON, MI – Lefty’s Cheesesteak has officially opened, giving Jacksonians a new way to feed their hunger. The metro Detroit-based cheesesteak shop opened its doors July 30 at 808 W. Monroe St., making this the 35th franchise location. The new location has been busy since opening, said Amrieh Eljahmi, district manager. Read more
378 Jackson Public Schools students quarantining as COVID-19 close contacts
JACKSON, MI - About 8% of Jackson Public Schools students, or one in 12, currently are quarantining due to being identified as COVID-19 close contacts. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates 378 of the district’s 4,768 students have been identified as close contacts as of Wednesday, Sept. 1. The close contacts... Read more
honestly.what did they think was going to happen sending the back to school unmask..I'm so glad I got my kids out of Jackson school system
Hotel Hayes Media Tour 9-2-21 | Photo Gallery
The City of Jackson and the Jackson Anchor Initiative hosted a media tour of the Hotel Hayes, 9-2-21. The City and the Anchor are working on efforts to attract developers and investment to restore the former hotel, which has been vacant for the past 18 years. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, along with the City and JAI, hosted a tour and presentation for interested developers on August 18. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. For hi res downloads and prints, click here. Read more