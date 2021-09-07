Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Jackson

(JACKSON, MI) Life in Jackson has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Mask mandate announced for Jackson Public Schools Jackson Public Schools is joining the many other districts that have put a mask mandate in place. Read more

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lefty’s Cheesesteak is open and ready to feed Jacksonians JACKSON, MI – Lefty’s Cheesesteak has officially opened, giving Jacksonians a new way to feed their hunger. The metro Detroit-based cheesesteak shop opened its doors July 30 at 808 W. Monroe St., making this the 35th franchise location. The new location has been busy since opening, said Amrieh Eljahmi, district manager. Read more

378 Jackson Public Schools students quarantining as COVID-19 close contacts JACKSON, MI - About 8% of Jackson Public Schools students, or one in 12, currently are quarantining due to being identified as COVID-19 close contacts. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates 378 of the district’s 4,768 students have been identified as close contacts as of Wednesday, Sept. 1. The close contacts... Read more

