Bowling Green sports lineup: What’s trending

LOCAL FAVORITE

Barrett Leads WKU in First Round as a Lady Topper MOBILE, Ala. – WKU Women's Golf senior transfer Kenlie Barrett leads the squad through the first round of the USA Intercollegiate, her first round in the Red and White. As a team, the Lady Toppers shot 5-over 293 in the opening round. WKU is tied for sixth with South Alabama and Arkansas State, three shots back from Troy who is in fifth. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Lady Toppers hit the road to take on Louisville BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer will go on the road for the first time this season when the team travels to square off with Louisville on Sunday evening. It will be a battle of undefeated teams and the action is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. (CT). Game... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Prep football previews: Week 3 ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (1-1) VS. GREENWOOD (2-0) 7 p.m., Gator Stadium. Last meeting: Greenwood won 22-21 on Nov. 10, 2020, at ACSHS. Notes: Greenwood leads the all-time series 11-7. ... Allen County-Scottsville is looking for its first win at Greenwood since 1994. ... Greenwood received four votes in the AP Class 5A top 10. ... Allen County-Scottsville received one vote in the AP Class 4A Top 10. ... Greenwood is looking to start 3-0 for the third straight season. ... The Gators beat Franklin-Simpson 36-13 last week. ... Marquese Trussell ran for 106 yards and had 76 yards receiving in last week’s win. ... Allen County-Scottsville beat Monroe County 42-12 last week. ... Jax Cooper ran for 80 yards and had 40 yards receiving in last week’s win. ... Lofton Howard leads the Gators with 21 tackles this season. ... Jax Cooper leads ACS in rushing yards (89) and receiving yards (133). ... Greenwood will play at Warren Central next week. ... Allen County-Scottsville will host Glasgow next week. Read more

