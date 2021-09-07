Trending sports headlines in Bethlehem

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

 6 days ago

Villanova dominates Lehigh 47-3 behind Smith, Covington

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw for three touchdowns and Justin Covington ran for 156 yards and a pair of scores and Villanova beat Lehigh 47-3 in the season opener for both teams. Former Lehigh receiver Dez Boykin caught three passes — two for touchdowns — and collected 90 yards receiving in his return. he Wildcats established control of the line of scrimmage when Covington ran it in from 13 yards out to end a seven-play, 61-yard drive early in the second quarter. Cross Wilkinson threw for 134 yards for the Mountain Hawks. Read more

Bethlehem / villanova.com

Wildcats Tally Fifth Straight Season-Opening Win, Beat Lehigh 47-3

BETHLEHEM, Pa.—Opening the season on the road has proven to be a winning formula in recent seasons and No. 16 Villanova (1-0) continued the trend with a 47-3 victory over Lehigh (0-1) in front of a crowd of 4,101 at Goodman Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It is the fifth straight season in which the Wildcats have begun the year with a road victory during the Mark Ferrante head coaching era. Villanova scored five touchdowns and kicked four field goals while outgaining the Mountain Hawks by a margin of 506 yards to 139 in the win. The defense forced six turnovers and held Lehigh to negative rushing yardage when accounting for three sacks. Read more

Bethlehem / wboy.com

WVU cross country opens season at Lehigh

The West Virginia University cross country team opens its 2021 slate on Friday, Aug. 3 at the Lehigh Invitational, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Live stats will be available at wvusports.com. The women’s 6k race is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course, the site... Read more

Bethlehem / lehighsports.com

Lehigh to kick off fall season this weekend at Colgate's Alex Lagowicz Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's golf team will kick off it fall season this weekend at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational, hosted by Colgate Saturday and Sunday at the Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton, N.Y. The Mountain Hawks will play in their first of six fall competitions as the schedule returns to normal after Lehigh was only able to play in the spring last year. Read more

