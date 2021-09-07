CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in College Station

 6 days ago

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) College Station sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more College Station sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

College Station / expressnews.com

Good to be King: Texas A&M's new QB has deep football roots

COLLEGE STATION — Mary King first noticed the uncanny physical similarities between her grandson Haynes King and a legend from the King family’s neck of the Louisiana woods: John David Crow. “My mother said they look alike,” John King said with a chuckle. “That they have the same smile.”. John... Read more

College Station / houstonchronicle.com

Texas A&M vs. Kent State: 5 things to watch in season opener

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M’s most anticipated season since at least 2013 kicks off on Saturday night against Kent State at Kyle Field, with fourth-year coach Jimbo Fisher fresh off the announcement of a contract extension back to the original 10 years, and a raise to more than $9 million annually from the current $7.5 million. Read more

College Station / kagstv.com

Aggie soccer takes down Sam Houston, extends home winning streak

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five Aggies scored with two players logging their first collegiate goals as No. 18 Texas A&M soccer roared past the Sam Houston Bearkats in a 5-0 affair Friday night on Ellis Field. The Aggies improve to an even 2-2 on the season, with both losses coming... Read more

College Station / youtube.com

WATCH NOW: Texas A&M takes the field during Red, White, and Blue Out at Kyle Field

Watch now as the Texas A&M football team takes the field for the first time this season against Kent State during the Red, White and Blue Out at Kyle Field. Read more

