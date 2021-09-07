Trending lifestyle headlines in Rock Hill

(ROCK HILL, SC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Rock Hill area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Rock Hill Schools nurses beg district for help because of ‘unsafe’ conditions during COVID-19 ROCK HILL, S.C. — School nurses did not hold back in front of the Rock Hill school board Thursday night, saying things need to change right now; and they’re begging the leadership for help. “This environment we are working in with our students is unsafe for our students, and I... Read more

LOCAL PICK

ALDI to open store in Rock Hill location formerly occupied by Lucky's Market ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An ALDI store is coming to Rock Hill, Mo. Friday, the city announced that an ALDI location will be opening in the same spot that was occupied by a Lucky's Market, at the intersection of Manchester and McKnight. The Lucky's Market store closed in February 2020. Eckhert's Farm opened a seasonal market in the location in June. Read more

TRENDING NOW

'This is incredibly dangerous' | SC school nurses say they are overworked, overwhelmed School nurses spoke before the Rock Hill School Board, describing 10-hour workdays. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE