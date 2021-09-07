Trending lifestyle headlines in Rock Hill
Rock Hill Schools nurses beg district for help because of ‘unsafe’ conditions during COVID-19
ROCK HILL, S.C. — School nurses did not hold back in front of the Rock Hill school board Thursday night, saying things need to change right now; and they’re begging the leadership for help. “This environment we are working in with our students is unsafe for our students, and I... Read more
we all know they just want to shut it all down again. and make it a nightmare for working parents.
as for the mask thing. If you want your child wearing one then make sure your child is wearing a mask during school. it seems to be the only option or home school which doesn't seem like a bad option either
ALDI to open store in Rock Hill location formerly occupied by Lucky's Market
ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An ALDI store is coming to Rock Hill, Mo. Friday, the city announced that an ALDI location will be opening in the same spot that was occupied by a Lucky's Market, at the intersection of Manchester and McKnight. The Lucky's Market store closed in February 2020. Eckhert's Farm opened a seasonal market in the location in June. Read more
I lived close enough to Luckys some years back. I liked that store but figured once Fresh Thyme was going strong they'd struggle. Bummer
'This is incredibly dangerous' | SC school nurses say they are overworked, overwhelmed
School nurses spoke before the Rock Hill School Board, describing 10-hour workdays. Read more
Come back to acute care and you'll see what overworked is. You ain't seen overworked till you come back to 12 to 16 hr shifts in acute care hospitals.
OMG! In the Name of Jesus please get these nurses some form of relief the children are at risk they won’t bf able to function on a level where they are performing the nurses if they can’t get relief they can’t help themselves for being over worked and exhausted then the children will suffer!!
Woman who pulled gun on Burger King staff after wrong drink order turns herself in
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who is accused of pulling a gun on Burger King staff after receiving the wrong drink order has turned herself in to the York County Sheriff’s Office. According to the YCSO, Sonya Melissa Stinson, 46, was wanted for pointing a firearm... Read more
Ridiculous- obviously she has anger management issues. She should not be around children or in society until she unlearns this behavior.
she will be cleaning a hwy for a couple of months but will probably lose her right to own a handgun if convicted
