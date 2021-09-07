Trending lifestyle headlines in Rock Hill

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

 6 days ago

(ROCK HILL, SC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Rock Hill area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Rock Hill / wsoctv.com

Rock Hill Schools nurses beg district for help because of ‘unsafe’ conditions during COVID-19

Rock Hill Schools nurses beg district for help because of ‘unsafe’ conditions during COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. — School nurses did not hold back in front of the Rock Hill school board Thursday night, saying things need to change right now; and they’re begging the leadership for help. “This environment we are working in with our students is unsafe for our students, and I... Read more

Comments
avatar

we all know they just want to shut it all down again. and make it a nightmare for working parents.

3 likes 1 reply

avatar

as for the mask thing. If you want your child wearing one then make sure your child is wearing a mask during school. it seems to be the only option or home school which doesn't seem like a bad option either

5 likes

Manchester / kmov.com

ALDI to open store in Rock Hill location formerly occupied by Lucky's Market

ALDI to open store in Rock Hill location formerly occupied by Lucky's Market

ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An ALDI store is coming to Rock Hill, Mo. Friday, the city announced that an ALDI location will be opening in the same spot that was occupied by a Lucky's Market, at the intersection of Manchester and McKnight. The Lucky's Market store closed in February 2020. Eckhert's Farm opened a seasonal market in the location in June. Read more

Comments
avatar

I lived close enough to Luckys some years back. I liked that store but figured once Fresh Thyme was going strong they'd struggle. Bummer

South Carolina / wcnc.com

'This is incredibly dangerous' | SC school nurses say they are overworked, overwhelmed

'This is incredibly dangerous' | SC school nurses say they are overworked, overwhelmed

School nurses spoke before the Rock Hill School Board, describing 10-hour workdays. Read more

Comments
avatar

Come back to acute care and you'll see what overworked is. You ain't seen overworked till you come back to 12 to 16 hr shifts in acute care hospitals.

1 like 1 reply

avatar

OMG! In the Name of Jesus please get these nurses some form of relief the children are at risk they won’t bf able to function on a level where they are performing the nurses if they can’t get relief they can’t help themselves for being over worked and exhausted then the children will suffer!!

1 like

York County / cbs17.com

Woman who pulled gun on Burger King staff after wrong drink order turns herself in

Woman who pulled gun on Burger King staff after wrong drink order turns herself in

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who is accused of pulling a gun on Burger King staff after receiving the wrong drink order has turned herself in to the York County Sheriff’s Office. According to the YCSO, Sonya Melissa Stinson, 46, was wanted for pointing a firearm... Read more

Comments
avatar

Ridiculous- obviously she has anger management issues. She should not be around children or in society until she unlearns this behavior.

15 likes 3 replies

avatar

she will be cleaning a hwy for a couple of months but will probably lose her right to own a handgun if convicted

9 likes 1 reply

Community Policy