Your Spring Hill lifestyle news

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring mermaids
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - There is one place in Florida that is famous for its mermaids, and you have a chance to become one. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring underwater performers, also known as mermaids. They announced auditions will be held Saturday, October 2 at 10 a.m. The... Read more
COVID-19 may force Alzheimer's Family Organization to shut its doors for good
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Since 1999, the Alzheimer’s Family Organization has been providing education and support to families with loved ones battling Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Dave Gottdiner's wife Jan is battling dementia. These days Dave sees his wife twice a week but it was never always like that. “It’s very... Read more
Florida COVID deaths remain high as number of new infections starts to drop
The number of new infections may be waning, but Florida still reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths this past week. The state added 129,240 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, the lowest weekly case rate in more than a month, in a state report released Friday. But... Read more
We “might” be see the down side of the delta variant but watch out! The Lambda and Mu variants are coming!
What did they expect by opening the schools. And school board having to fight for mask mandates. This falls on DeSatanist. Then these infected kids take it home to their parents. Hopefully Data is showing majority of hospitalizations and deaths are The unvaccinated.
Monoclonal treatment leading to fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each day, cars pack the parking lot at Camping World Stadium as sick people wait to be treated with monoclonal antibodies. Paul Murray’s wife made an appointment last night for 3 p.m. and got there 30 minutes early, not knowing what the line was going to be like. Read more
Still not confessing the origins of this virus this treatment seems to be quite a miracle. Thank you Governor DeSantis for stepping up to the plate once again for Floridians. You’re truly the BEST.
The treatment may not have been as necessary if all the governors would have encouraged the US citizens to take precautions.
