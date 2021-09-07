Fargo sports lineup: What’s trending

(FARGO, ND) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fargo area.

Gonnella shows home-run ability, sparking Bison football to home-opening victory FARGO — North Dakota State running back Dominic Gonnella spent part of the offseason playing rookie league baseball for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Gonnella flashed his home-run ability Saturday afternoon on the football field. Gonnella bolted for a 75-yard touchdown run to start the second half to help spark the... Read more

North Dakota State wins 23rd straight home opener FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Dominic Gonnella carried 13 times for 135 yards and two scores, and his 75-yard touchdown highlighted North Dakota State’s 28-6 victory over Albany. On the first play of the second half, Gonnella broke a tackle up the middle, bounced to the outside and outran the defense to the end zone for a 21-6 lead. Quincy Patterson was 12-for-16 passing for 115 yards and one TD for North Dakota State. which has won 23 straight home openers. The Bison are ranked fourth in the FCS poll. Jeff Undercuffler threw for 183 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Albany. Roy Alexander put the Great Danes on the board with four seconds left before halftime on a 67-yard touchdown reception. Read more

WATCH: Bison handle Albany, Cobbers fall at home to VCSU in opener FARGO -- The North Dakota State Bison opening the fall season with Albany. Domenic Gonnella tallying two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder in the win. The Bison defense forces four turnovers. Concordia opening its 2021 season at home with 1-0 Valley City State. The Vikings jumping out to a 19-0 lead... Read more

