CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Fargo sports lineup: What’s trending

Fargo News Alert
Fargo News Alert
 6 days ago

(FARGO, ND) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fargo area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
North Dakota / inforum.com

Gonnella shows home-run ability, sparking Bison football to home-opening victory

Gonnella shows home-run ability, sparking Bison football to home-opening victory

FARGO — North Dakota State running back Dominic Gonnella spent part of the offseason playing rookie league baseball for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Gonnella flashed his home-run ability Saturday afternoon on the football field. Gonnella bolted for a 75-yard touchdown run to start the second half to help spark the... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
North Dakota / abc17news.com

North Dakota State wins 23rd straight home opener

North Dakota State wins 23rd straight home opener

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Dominic Gonnella carried 13 times for 135 yards and two scores, and his 75-yard touchdown highlighted North Dakota State’s 28-6 victory over Albany. On the first play of the second half, Gonnella broke a tackle up the middle, bounced to the outside and outran the defense to the end zone for a 21-6 lead. Quincy Patterson was 12-for-16 passing for 115 yards and one TD for North Dakota State. which has won 23 straight home openers. The Bison are ranked fourth in the FCS poll. Jeff Undercuffler threw for 183 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Albany. Roy Alexander put the Great Danes on the board with four seconds left before halftime on a 67-yard touchdown reception. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fargo / inforum.com

WATCH: Bison handle Albany, Cobbers fall at home to VCSU in opener

WATCH: Bison handle Albany, Cobbers fall at home to VCSU in opener

FARGO -- The North Dakota State Bison opening the fall season with Albany. Domenic Gonnella tallying two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder in the win. The Bison defense forces four turnovers. Concordia opening its 2021 season at home with 1-0 Valley City State. The Vikings jumping out to a 19-0 lead... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
North Dakota / jamestownsun.com

WATCH: The Bison Media Zone Postgame Show

WATCH: The Bison Media Zone Postgame Show

FARGO — North Dakota State opened its season with a 28-6 victory against the University of Albany in nonconference Division I FCS play Saturday at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. The Bison limited to Great Danes to 15 yards in the second half and a got a big... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Nd Rrb Game
Fargo News Alert

Fargo News Alert

Fargo, ND
108
Followers
232
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fargo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy