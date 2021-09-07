What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Charlottesville
Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks are coming to town. Sammy's on the Corner will be opening soon on the University of Virginia Corner. The shop will sell Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks, hoagies, and vegetarian options. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the store has enough staff... Read more
This couldn’t be happening to a nicer dude! I have no doubt it’s going to be awesome and I can’t wait to try it and support him.
mmmm oh I can't wait! I'm from a northern suburbs of Philly, Bucks County. I've grown up on cheesesteaks and Italian hoagies. Its been really hard to find anything near as good as these two iconic subs. When I was truck driving across this great country, I'd see a sign saying authentic Philly style cheese steaks , only to discover they put arghhhh thin sliced roast beef with the fixing. Good luck with your opening. I hope all the peeps in the area give your place a try. I'm sure once they taste a delicious cheesesteak. they will fall in love, too.
Wayside Chicken Takeout and Catering earns an award from Southern Living
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Southern Living magazine named Wayside Chicken one of the best places for tailgate takeout. Wayside Chicken staff say the believe they won the award for their quality. They do constant temperature checks and have high standards for their food. The Cummings family bought the restaurant from... Read more
Physicians at UVA Health anticipate COVID-19 surge within coming weeks
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Physicians at University of Virginia Health say they’re expecting COVID-19 cases to keep climbing. They’re calling it a “perfect storm” for a surge, thanks to the delta variant and more in-person fall activities. The medical center recently opened up another COVID-19 unit to take in more... Read more
They are encouraging people to avoid crowds and wear masks vaccinated or not and most Universities are saying the same thing masking and distancing is the bedtime defense with have to help stop the spread and of course they all recommend the vaccine!
Toolkit of stress busters aims to help U.Va. nurses during busy pandemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE—When work needs you to throw down but you’re ready to toss it aside, you may need to take a few minutes in the toolkit. Three University of Virginia Health System nurses are helping their colleagues take short breaks to ease long hours, smaller staffs and larger patient loads. The... Read more