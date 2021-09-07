What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tuscaloosa

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tuscaloosa, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Tuscaloosa man expands mission to end youth suicide TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened our community's mental health crisis. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Watch the video above to hear from a Tuscaloosa man who has used his own tragedy to help others. Read more

Capitol School becomes first school in Alabama to utilize federal COVID testing money The Capitol School in Tuscaloosa began voluntary COVID-19 testing Thursday, becoming the first school in the state to utilize a pool of federal money to provide free testing to students. "The (federal) money came, $146 million in July, and I called because UAB has been advertising it," said Barbara Rountree,... Read more

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Mediterranean Restaurant and Hookah Lounge Announces Permanent Closure Big Daddy's, a downtown Mediterranean restaurant that doubles as a hookah lounge, announced its permanent closure Friday morning. The news came in a post on the establishment's Facebook page, though no specific reason for the abrupt closure was given. After more than a decade of serving students, visitors, and residents... Read more

