Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Manchester

(MANCHESTER, NH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Manchester, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Viewers' Choice 2021: Best Food Truck in New Hampshire Food trucks can bring a great variety of tasty meals to a convenient location. But which are the best food trucks in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Many viewers say Up in Your Grill has the best barbecue around. 4. Dueling Chefs Smoke-n-Grille in Effingham. Viewers love the smoked... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Manchester, NH police ask for help in search for missing person with medical condition requiring medication Manchester, New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Kurt Bernard. Bernard was last seen in the area of Dunbarton Road around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bernard is described as being thin, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with long hair and his head shaved on one... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Mask debate brings anger to formerly-sleepy school board meetings In summers past, school board meetings about new policies for the coming year were sleepy and sparsely attended, but the debate over including a face covering in the school dress code this fall brought angry crowds to meetings around the state. The potent combination of misinformation, a combative political climate... Read more

LOCAL PICK