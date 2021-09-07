CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Manchester

Manchester Bulletin
Manchester Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MANCHESTER, NH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Manchester, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
New Hampshire / wmur.com

Viewers' Choice 2021: Best Food Truck in New Hampshire

Viewers' Choice 2021: Best Food Truck in New Hampshire

Food trucks can bring a great variety of tasty meals to a convenient location. But which are the best food trucks in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Many viewers say Up in Your Grill has the best barbecue around. 4. Dueling Chefs Smoke-n-Grille in Effingham. Viewers love the smoked... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Manchester / whdh.com

Manchester, NH police ask for help in search for missing person with medical condition requiring medication

Manchester, NH police ask for help in search for missing person with medical condition requiring medication

Manchester, New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Kurt Bernard. Bernard was last seen in the area of Dunbarton Road around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bernard is described as being thin, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with long hair and his head shaved on one... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Manchester / unionleader.com

Mask debate brings anger to formerly-sleepy school board meetings

Mask debate brings anger to formerly-sleepy school board meetings

In summers past, school board meetings about new policies for the coming year were sleepy and sparsely attended, but the debate over including a face covering in the school dress code this fall brought angry crowds to meetings around the state. The potent combination of misinformation, a combative political climate... Read more

Comments
avatar

The people are finally standing up to these power mad loonies. I am sad that so few stood up for themselves, but glad to see they draw the line at their children.

1 like 1 reply

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Portland / wgme.com

Sea Dogs doubleheader canceled as Fishercats undergo contact tracing, COVID testing

Sea Dogs doubleheader canceled as Fishercats undergo contact tracing, COVID testing

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland's doubleheader against New Hampshire Sunday afternoon has been canceled so members of the Fishercats can undergo contact tracing and COVID testing. The Sea Dogs announced the cancelation on their social media earlier today. The first game of the doubleheader was scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at Delta... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
Manchester Bulletin

Manchester Bulletin

Manchester, NH
78
Followers
234
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy