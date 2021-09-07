After breakthrough case, Calipari fully recovered from COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky coach John Calipari has long been a proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine and was vaccinated earlier this year. The Kentucky coach became a breakthrough case when he tested positive for the virus earlier this summer. Calipari didn’t disclose the breakthrough case publicly in an effort to discourage others from getting the vaccine. He got the virus during a trip to New Jersey and wasn’t able to attend the NBA Draft last July.