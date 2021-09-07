What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Killeen

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen Voice
Killeen Voice
 6 days ago

(KILLEEN, TX) Life in Killeen has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Killeen / kcentv.com

Austin police officer who died of COVID-19 laid to rest in Killeen

Austin police officer who died of COVID-19 laid to rest in Killeen

Senior Patrol Officer Randolph Boyd worked for the Austin Police Department but lived with his family in Killeen. Read more

RIP !!!! BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS !! REST WITH GOD SIR . !!! THANKYOU FOR YOUR SERVICE !!! May God give his family the strength to get thru this most difficult time !!!!! God Bless !!

Texas / kwtx.com

Central Texas schools clear up quarantine confusion of requirement versus recommendation

Central Texas schools clear up quarantine confusion of requirement versus recommendation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ever-changing COVID-19 policies and recommendations can be confusing. Central Texas school districts are reminding families they have options built into their quarantine policies but this differs from the CDC guidance they recommend. For COVID positive students, there are no exceptions. “For COVID positive individuals, the return... Read more

Killeen / kwtx.com

Fluidity at center of Killeen ISD’s approach to mitigate learning loss amid pandemic

Fluidity at center of Killeen ISD's approach to mitigate learning loss amid pandemic

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - As more and more Central Texas students miss school after testing positive for COVID-19, teachers and school administrators are increasingly having to address concerns regarding the loss of learning, in addition to implementing strategies to help students catch up. At the Killeen Independent School District, nearly... Read more

Killeen / kdhnews.com

Killeen ISD COVID-19 case count up to 400

Killeen ISD COVID-19 case count up to 400

The Killeen Independent School District reported 400 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Friday, an 82.6% increase in positive cases since Monday, according to the district’s online dashboard. All but one Killeen ISD campus - Gateway High School - have at least one active case of COVID-19, according... Read more

Killeen Voice

Killeen Voice

Killeen, TX
With Killeen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

